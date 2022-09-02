Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Spousal reunification: even native Danish sponsors struggle to pass language test

One in five couples rejected for Danish spousal reunification visas is denied because the Danish partner can’t pass the language tests required to be a sponsor.

Tabloid Ekstra Bladet has obtained a report from the Ministry of Immigration and Integration that shows who struggles with the ‘integration requirements’ for sponsors, which apply even to Danes born and raised in Denmark.

You must be able to demonstrate a mastery of the Danish language equivalent to a 9th grade level in Folkeskole — the last year of mandatory education in Denmark, when children are about 16 years old.

The report found that 19 percent of ethnic Danes who apply for spousal reunification fail to meet that standard. For Danish citizens of other ethnic backgrounds, 27 percent can’t pass.

Wastewater indicates Covid slowing in Denmark

Wastewater surveillance suggests a modest decline in the level of Covid-19 circulating in Denmark, according to the latest report from the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency.

After reaching a peak in February, virus detected in wastewater declined in the spring before climbing again during the summer months. The latest data show a plateau and slight decrease in the month of August.

Looking to wastewater surveillance is important since Denmark all-but shuttered its national testing program in the spring. According to Coronasmitte.dk, which shows a map of where PCR tests are available, there’s only one testing site remaining in the Copenhagen area. It’s in Valby.

The government has also issued guidance suggesting PCR tests are unnecessary for the vast majority of cases, further decreasing the reliability of the confirmed case counts.

Sun to stay — for the weekend

Our first official fall weekend will still smack of summer, according to the Danish Meteorological Institution.

Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures around 20 degrees in most of the country.

Denmark sends 10 million kroner to Pakistan relief effort

Denmark has pledged 10 million kroner to support aid in Pakistan, where floods have killed more than a thousand and displaced around 33 million, newswire Ritzau reports.

The United Nations describes the situation in Pakistan as critical, with three million children at particular risk of drowning, malnutrition, and water-borne disease.

Denmark has donated 668 million kroner in humanitarian aid to the Ukraine and surrounding countries. On August 11, Denmark also announced an 820 million kroner donation to support weapons and training.

Party proposes grants for making homes more energy efficient

The Conservative People’s Party is pushing for a ‘green home reward’ for people who boost their house’s energy label, Ritzau reports.

The grants, which would range from 20,000 to 60,000 kroner, would go to homeowners who invest in energy efficiency. Detached houses, rowhouses, and duplexes would be eligible.