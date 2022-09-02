Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Why Danes can't pass Danish language tests for spousal reunification, grants to make your home more energy efficient, and the last taste of summer weather are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 2 September 2022 08:33 CEST
Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod visited Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Spousal reunification: even native Danish sponsors struggle to pass language test 

One in five couples rejected for Danish spousal reunification visas is denied because the Danish partner can’t pass the language tests required to be a sponsor. 

Tabloid Ekstra Bladet has obtained a report from the Ministry of Immigration and Integration that shows who struggles with the ‘integration requirements’ for sponsors, which apply even to Danes born and raised in Denmark. 

You must be able to demonstrate a mastery of the Danish language equivalent to a 9th grade level in Folkeskole — the last year of mandatory education in Denmark, when children are about 16 years old. 

The report found that 19 percent of ethnic Danes who apply for spousal reunification fail to meet that standard. For Danish citizens of other ethnic backgrounds, 27 percent can’t pass. 

READ MORE: How the dizzying cost of family reunification keeps Danes and foreign partners apart

Wastewater indicates Covid slowing in Denmark 

Wastewater surveillance suggests a modest decline in the level of Covid-19 circulating in Denmark, according to the latest report from the State Serum Institute, Denmark’s infectious disease agency. 

After reaching a peak in February, virus detected in wastewater declined in the spring before climbing again during the summer months. The latest data show a plateau and slight decrease in the month of August. 

Looking to wastewater surveillance is important since Denmark all-but shuttered its national testing program in the spring. According to Coronasmitte.dk, which shows a map of where PCR tests are available, there’s only one testing site remaining in the Copenhagen area. It’s in Valby. 

The government has also issued guidance suggesting PCR tests are unnecessary for the vast majority of cases, further decreasing the reliability of the confirmed case counts. 

READ MORE: Who is eligible for a fourth Covid vaccine dose in Denmark and when?

Sun to stay — for the weekend 

Our first official fall weekend will still smack of summer, according to the Danish Meteorological Institution. 

Expect plenty of sunshine and temperatures around 20 degrees in most of the country. 

Denmark sends 10 million kroner to Pakistan relief effort

Denmark has pledged 10 million kroner to support aid in Pakistan, where floods have killed more than a thousand and displaced around 33 million, newswire Ritzau reports.

The United Nations describes the situation in Pakistan as critical, with three million children at particular risk of drowning, malnutrition, and water-borne disease. 

Denmark has donated 668 million kroner in humanitarian aid to the Ukraine and surrounding countries. On August 11, Denmark also announced an 820 million kroner donation to support weapons and training. 

Party proposes grants for making homes more energy efficient 

The Conservative People’s Party is pushing for a ‘green home reward’ for people who boost their house’s energy label, Ritzau reports. 

The grants, which would range from 20,000 to 60,000 kroner, would go to homeowners who invest in energy efficiency. Detached houses, rowhouses, and duplexes would be eligible. 

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

A review under 2018 law revokes citizenship of man who lied on application, Danske Bank cancels 650 million kroner in debts, rising unemployment, and other news in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 1 September 2022 08:33 CEST
Immigrant’s Danish citizenship revoked as part of review of thousands

On Wednesday, Denmark saw the first fruits of a review process begun in 2018 to determine whether 21,000 immigrants who had been granted citizenship had done so by misrepresenting the truth, newswire Ritzau reports. 

A 58-year-old man who was given citizenship in 2013 has been stripped of his Danish passport after a Viborg court found he had lied on his application when he said he hadn’t committed any crimes. At the time, he had never been convicted or charged. 

But the next year, the man was accused of having assaulted a minor repeatedly from 2006 onwards and was convicted in 2017. 

As of May 1st this year, having provided incorrect information on your Danish citizenship application is grounds for a reversal — and the new policy applies retroactively. Of the 21,000 cases reviewed since 2018, the Ministry of Immigration and Integration has so far flagged seven cases that it believes should be brought to court, newspaper Politiken reports. 

READ MORE: Denmark reverses residence decision for hundreds of Syrian refugees 

Danske Bank wipes out debt for 90,000 customers 

In 2004, Danske Bank adopted a new system to process debt collection cases. That system has caused such widespread issues — including pursuing and collecting debts that were already paid off — that one of Denmark’s largest banks has chosen to wipe the slate clean for 90,000 customers and write off 650 million kroner in debt. (That’s an average of 7,200 kroner per customer.) 

You’ll be contacted directly if your debt has been cleared, the bank says. Work is ongoing to identify customers that might have overpaid their debts due to errors with the system, but they will be compensated. 

This isn’t the first round of debt cancellations at Danske Bank as a result of the faulty system — 155,000 customers had previously gotten their debt erased. 

Unemployment up for third month, but still low

The number of people out of work in the Danish labour market continues to creep upwards, and analysts say it can no longer be written off to the arrival of job-ready Ukrainian refugees. 

According to data from Statistics Denmark, about 2,800 more people were unemployed in July than in June, while the number of unemployed Ukrainians increased by only 200. 

“Companies have…quietly started to get out the redundancy notices,” Sydbank chief economist Søren Kristensen told Ritzau. 

However, overall unemployment remains low at 2.7 percent, or about 77,800 people out of work. The latest figures could indicate a healthy cooling of the red-hot Danish employment market, in which companies have struggled to fill open roles, Kristensen explained. 

READ MORE: Danish businesses repeat call for foreign workers amid labour shortage 

EU eliminates visa agreement with Russia 

Leaders of the European Union have agreed to nix an agreement that’s allowed Russian tourists to enter the bloc more easily since 2007. Now, Russian citizens will need to apply individually for a visa to the EU, and tourism won’t be considered a valid reason. 

While some countries pushed to lock out Russian entry altogether, Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod told Ritzau supports leaving the door slightly open. “We do not want a general ban, because there must be exceptions for vulnerable groups,” Kofod says, such as critics of Putin who need to flee the country. 

