Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
Why Danes can't pass Danish language tests for spousal reunification, grants to make your home more energy efficient, and the last taste of summer weather are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.
Published: 2 September 2022 08:33 CEST
Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod visited Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv on Thursday. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
A review under 2018 law revokes citizenship of man who lied on application, Danske Bank cancels 650 million kroner in debts, rising unemployment, and other news in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 1 September 2022 08:33 CEST
