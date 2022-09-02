Denmark to get summer weather on first weekend of autumn

Temperatures are forecast to hover around 20 degrees with plenty of sunshine, according to forecasts from the Danish Met Office (DMI).

“It will be a very nice weekend with sun and also a lot of sun for some periods,” DMI meteorologist Klaus Larsen said.

Some scattered showers could occur but these will be few and far between, he said.

“If you are going to find a few showers on Friday it will be on [Baltic Sea island] Bornholm, while the rest of the country could also get the odd shower on Saturday and Sunday. But it’s such a small amount, it’s almost not worth mentioning,” he said.

A low pressure front over the British Isles can be thanked for the holdover summer weather, Larsen said.

Denmark can therefore expect “half-dry easterly and southeasterly wind with around 20 degrees and largely no clouds,” he said.

The situation could continue beyond the weekend, he also said.

Autumnal weather “is not on the schedule for the first week” of September, he said, with mild winds and around 20-degree, dry weather continuing for now.

Night time temperatures are beginning to feel noticeably cooler, however. This weekend will see around 8-10 degrees Celsius at night.