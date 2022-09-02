Read news from:
DRIVING IN DENMARK

Danish school traffic volunteers yelled at by motorists

Children who volunteer to help their peers cross busy roads outside their schools in Denmark are likely to be subjected to the wrath of passing drivers, a new report has found.

Danish school children who volunteer to help classmates cross roads risk the wrath of impatient drivers. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

People who grew up in the United Kingdom might recall the presence of a “Lollipop Man” or “Lollipop Lady” at a road crossing near the entrance to their school.

This person is a local council employee clad in a high-visibility jacket and brandishing a large circular sign on the end of a stick (or ‘lollipop’), marked “STOP-CHILDREN”.

Their job is to help children cross the street by standing in the middle of the road and holding up traffic until everyone is safely across.

In Denmark, this responsibility falls not to public sector workers but to older children from the schools themselves, who are appointed as a voluntary skolepatruljeelev or “school patrol student”.

The young volunteers stand in the middle of the road to help classmates across busy streets on their way to school.

But taking on such a responsibility comes with a risk of getting yelled at by impatient motorists, according to a report from traffic safety agency Rådet for Sikker Trafik.

One in four school patrol students have experienced angry reactions from drivers while performing their tasks, the agency found.

The safety organisation is set to launch a campaign entitled Pas godt på skolepatruljen (“Take Care of the School Patrol”), urging motorists and cyclists not to direct their rage at the young attendants. The campaign will take place in 78 of Denmark’s 98 municipalities.

“School patrol students are really excellent because they do an important job for safety on school roads. Unfortunately, they sometimes experience impatient motorists who make comments or don’t follow their directions,” Lin Kofoed-Jensen, senior project leader with the traffic safety agency, said in a press statement.

“We must all find it within us to give school patrols time to carry out their work securely and safely,” she said.

The issue was found to be worst in the Greater Copenhagen region, where one in three patrol students said they had been on the receiving end of a blast from a car horn.

Nevertheless, nine out of ten volunteers who responded to the survey said they felt happy and safe to take part in patrol duties.

Many also said they felt they had learned about being responsible through the voluntary work.

Most school patrol students are in the 6th or 7th grades, equivalent to ages 12-13. A total of 2,085 students were asked about their experiences as part of the report.

COPENHAGEN

Are speed limits about to be reduced in Copenhagen?

Lower speed limits on roads in Copenhagen Municipality could be on the way with a majority in local government in support of the move.

Published: 24 May 2022 16:06 CEST
Cars may be required to comply with speed limits of 40 or 30 kilometres per hour on some roads in the city in accordance with a municipal project to reduce speeds by at least 10 kilometres per hour, local broadcaster TV2 Lorry reported on Tuesday.

The regular speed limit in urban areas in Denmark is 50 kilometres per hour (around 30 miles per hour).

The committee responsible for urban planning and the environment, which has the Danish name Teknik- og Miljøforvaltningen, is to make a final decision on the plan on May 30th.

That comes after the city council voted for a general reduction of speed limits in the 2022 budget, which was passed late last year. News wire Ritzau writes that the majority is still in place, meaning the specific proposals are likely to be voted through.

Should it be confirmed, the cost of reducing speed limits throughout Copenhagen is likely to reach 90 million kroner. The money will be spent on changing road signs and construction of speed bumps and chicanes.

Regional roads, meaning main access roads to the city and highways such as the central HC Andersens Boulevard, are not covered by the project.

Lower speeds are intended in part to reduce the attractiveness of driving in central Copenhagen, in line with objectives related to both safety and the environment.

“It is critical that we reduce speeds on the roads in Copenhagen. It helps reduce CO2 emissions and air pollution if more people choose alternatives to the car. And lower speeds make roads safer,” head of the infrastructure committee on the municipal council, Line Barfod, said in a statement.

The project is expected to initially be implemented in the Valby district from late 2022, should it be voted through.

