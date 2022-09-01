Denmark detains elderly man for possession of weapons

The man was arrested on Tuesday for possessing a semiautomatic rifle with accompanying live ammunition, Danish news wire Ritzau reports.
That represents a breach of Denmark’s Weapons Law (Våbenloven) under aggravated circumstances, according to the Bornholm Police prosecution authority.
The man is suspected of several other, less serious infringements of the weapons law. These include possession without police permission of 19 other rifles or guns.
He was also found to be in possession of 1,208 pieces of ammunition and a canister of tear gas.
Following his arrest on Tuesday morning, the prosecution authority deemed there to be sufficient grounds to request his detainment [varetægtsfængsling in Danish, ed.].
He subsequently appeared at the Bornholm district court, located in the town of Rønne on the Baltic Sea island. The judge ruled that his release could be detriment to ongoing police investigations and he was therefore remanded in custody.
He will be detained for an initial four weeks but can appeal the decision at the Østre Landsret high court.
