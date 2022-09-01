Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Denmark detains elderly man for possession of weapons

A judge at the district court on Danish island Bornholm on Wednesday detained a 76-year-old-man for a serious breach of the country’s gun control laws.

Published: 1 September 2022 12:08 CEST
Denmark detains elderly man for possession of weapons
The court building in Rønne on Danish island Bornholm. File photo: Nils Meilvang/Ritzau Scanpix

The man was arrested on Tuesday for possessing a semiautomatic rifle with accompanying live ammunition, Danish news wire Ritzau reports.

That represents a breach of Denmark’s Weapons Law (Våbenloven) under aggravated circumstances, according to the Bornholm Police prosecution authority.

The man is suspected of several other, less serious infringements of the weapons law. These include possession without police permission of 19 other rifles or guns.

He was also found to be in possession of 1,208 pieces of ammunition and a canister of tear gas.

Following his arrest on Tuesday morning, the prosecution authority deemed there to be sufficient grounds to request his detainment [varetægtsfængsling in Danish, ed.].

He subsequently appeared at the Bornholm district court, located in the town of Rønne on the Baltic Sea island. The judge ruled that his release could be detriment to ongoing police investigations and he was therefore remanded in custody.

He will be detained for an initial four weeks but can appeal the decision at the Østre Landsret high court.

EXPLAINED: How gun control laws work in Denmark

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Danish immigration minister wants easier deportations for foreign lawbreakers

Denmark’s Minister for Immigration and Integration Kaare Dybvad Bek hopes to make it easier to deport foreign citizens who commit serious crimes in Denmark.

Published: 31 August 2022 12:42 CEST
Danish immigration minister wants easier deportations for foreign lawbreakers

The immigration minister wants to ensure that anyone without permanent residency or citizenship in Denmark would be deported if given an unconditional prison sentence.

“If you have committed very violent crime or are a violent criminal or rapist, you should not be allowed to stay in Denmark if you do not have permanent residency or are not a citizen,” Bek told news wire Ritzau.

The minister said he wants to do away with current standards, referred to as the ‘stepladder model,’ which mean that only more serious crimes can trigger deportation if the offender has lived in Denmark for longer than five or nine years. 

Bek earlier said there had been “very many cases” in which foreign nationals avoided deportation despite an unconditional prison sentence because they had resided in Denmark for a long time.

The minister’s proposal would only allow a foreign national with an unconditional sentence to remain in Denmark if international rights obligations observed by Denmark mandated it.

But Bek’s comments suggest that he has interpreted current rules incorrectly, according to Information’s reporting.

That is because current rules already provide for deportation of convicted violent criminals including rapists regardless of the length of time for which they have lived in Denmark. Crimes of this sort are exempted from the stepladder model.

In comments to newspaper Dagbladet Information, Bek did not elaborate why he cited violence and rape in relation to proposed stricter rules.

“Every deported criminal alien is good. No matter how many there are. The point is that we must do everything we can to get criminal aliens deported. That is what we are doing with these new deportation rules,” he told the newspaper in writing.

Bek’s ministry issued a written comment to Information saying the proposed changes would be ineffectual.

“The initial assessment is that the proposal would not result in significantly more deportations in practice,” it said.

SHOW COMMENTS