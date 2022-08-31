Read news from:
Danish immigration minister wants easier deportations for foreign lawbreakers

Denmark’s Minister for Immigration and Integration Kaare Dybvad Bek hopes to make it easier to deport foreign citizens who commit serious crimes in Denmark.

Published: 31 August 2022 12:42 CEST
Immigration minister Kaare Dybvad Bek, pictured here at a previous briefing, wants to make it easier to deport foreign citizens who commit violent crimes in Denmark.Photo: Martin Sylvest/Ritzau Scanpix

The immigration minister wants to ensure that anyone without permanent residency or citizenship in Denmark would be deported if given an unconditional prison sentence.

“If you have committed very violent crime or are a violent criminal or rapist, you should not be allowed to stay in Denmark if you do not have permanent residency or are not a citizen,” Bek told news wire Ritzau.

The minister said he wants to do away with current standards, referred to as the ‘stepladder model,’ which mean that only more serious crimes can trigger deportation if the offender has lived in Denmark for longer than five or nine years. 

Bek earlier said there had been “very many cases” in which foreign nationals avoided deportation despite an unconditional prison sentence because they had resided in Denmark for a long time.

The minister’s proposal would only allow a foreign national with an unconditional sentence to remain in Denmark if international rights obligations observed by Denmark mandated it.

But Bek’s comments suggest that he has interpreted current rules incorrectly, according to Information’s reporting.

That is because current rules already provide for deportation of convicted violent criminals including rapists regardless of the length of time for which they have lived in Denmark. Crimes of this sort are exempted from the stepladder model.

In comments to newspaper Dagbladet Information, Bek did not elaborate why he cited violence and rape in relation to proposed stricter rules.

“Every deported criminal alien is good. No matter how many there are. The point is that we must do everything we can to get criminal aliens deported. That is what we are doing with these new deportation rules,” he told the newspaper in writing.

Bek’s ministry issued a written comment to Information saying the proposed changes would be ineffectual.

“The initial assessment is that the proposal would not result in significantly more deportations in practice,” it said.

Danish PM singles out foreigners as government plans clampdown on gangs

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said she wants tougher punishments for violent crimes as the government prepares to present a new plan to combat gangs this week.

Published: 22 August 2022 12:14 CEST
A plan to increase punishments for serious crimes would target foreign nationals who commit dangerous offences, Frederiksen said in an interview with newspaper Berlingske ahead of a new government proposal package on gang crime, set to be presented on Tuesday.

People with foreign nationality are over-represented in statistics related to violent crime types, the Prime Minister said.

“Unfortunately, the truth is that immigration policy is closely linked to crime, and that there is too large a group that is not part of Denmark,” she said to Berlingske.

“At the same time, we are seeing a crime picture that is changing, which in my eyes is one of Denmark’s biggest challenges of all, because being unsafe is a huge loss of freedom,” she said.

Earlier criticism of the government over policies to ramp up surveillance as a tactic to deter crime has argued that this risks impinging on personal freedom.

Harder punishments should be given for crimes including assault, rape, repeat offences, organised crime, reckless crime and crimes involving humiliation, Frederiksen said.

The governing Social Democrats also want to earmark significant spending, reaching billions of kroner, to ensure sufficient capacity for longer sentences at prisons.

Investment will aim to increase the number of prosecutors and judges as well as prison officers. A new prison will also be financed by the new plan, in addition to a prison with 400 places already agreed in an earlier plan.

The opposition Liberal (Venstre) party expressed skepticism over the timing of Frederiksen’s statements, with speculation high that a general election could take place in Denmark by the early autumn.

READ ALSO: How likely is Denmark to have a general election ahead of schedule?

“It seems like a strange u-turn that the government’s proposal on harsher punishments for criminals is coming out now. Last year, they were part of an agreement to let more criminals out of prison and serve their sentences at home,” said the party’s spokesperson Martin Dahlin, who also chairs parliament’s justice committee.

“The Liberals have called for tougher sentences for a long time and we are ready to do what it takes to clamp down on criminals,” Dahlin said.

The Liberal party, the largest in opposition, wants violence and rape in particular to meet with much tougher punishments.

“But it is not serious to negotiate with a government that has just done the opposite,” Dahlin said.

An expert on the area expressed scepticism over the government plan, in comments reported by broadcaster DR.

“I don’t understand the objective of this proposal because a large number of studies show that longer sentences generally do not have any preventative effect,” Linda Kjær Minke, sociologist and professor at the University of Southern Denmark’s Institute of Law, told DR.

“Research shows that preventative work must be emphasised if you want to end crime,” she said.

The professor also noted that the average length of unconditional prison sentences in Denmark has already increased significantly over the last decade.

