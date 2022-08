EU plans to rein in electricity costs

The European Commission has called for “structural reform” to stop skyrocketing energy prices, according to newswire Agence France-Presse.

Currently, the price of electricity on the European market is pinned to the most expensive power source, meaning more expensive gas brings up costs for all.

“The drastic increases in electricity prices have exposed limitations in the design of the electricity market itself,” said Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on

Olaf Scholz, the chancellor of Germany, urged the EU Commission to act on Monday.

READ MORE: European electricity prices soar as tough winter looms

Baltic Sea countries commit to 7 times more offshore wind energy

Denmark and other nations bordering the Baltic Sea will announce Tuesday a plan to dramatically boost offshore wind energy by 2030, according to newspaper Politiken.

Today, just under 3 gigawatts are generated in the Baltic Sea, about half of which is Danish energy. An additional 1,100 to 1,700 offshore wind turbines will be needed to bring the total energy capacity to nearly 20 gigawatts in 2030.

Two commissioners question headscarf ban

Two members of the Danish government’s ‘Commission for the Forgotten Women’s Struggle’ have reversed course on the group’s recent proposal to ban headscarves in primary schools following negative press coverage and feedback from educators.

Kefa Abu Ras, co-founder of an organisation called Sisters Against Violence and Control, wrote on Facebook that she no longer supports the measure, broadcaster DR reports. Instead, she says, headscarves should just be discouraged in primary schools.

“We all become wiser in this debate, including those of us who sit on the commission,” former headteacher Lise Egholm told DR. Egholm says she now believes that the oldest primary school students should be excepted from a potential ban since some Muslim girls begin wearing a headscarf after they start their first period.

READ MORE: What happened after Denmark’s ‘burqa ban’ came into force?

Maersk: ‘fully divested’ from Russia

Danish shipping giant Maersk has sold off its interest in a Russian port company in which it held nearly a third ownership, according to a Maersk press release. The company says the sale severs its last financial tie to Russia.

“From a business point of view, it is not of great importance, and the sale is in no way something that gives a financial gain. Probably rather a deficit,” says Mikkel Emil Jensen, a senior analyst of the shipping industry at Sydbank. “But it is a big win morally and for their image to have their path clean and get out of Russia completely.”