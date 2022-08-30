Read news from:
MAP: The 18 Danish municipalities given cash injections for 2023

The Danish state is to provide extra funding in 2023 to 18 municipalities which have struggled to stretch their budgets to cover costs.

Published: 30 August 2022 16:14 CEST
Langeland is among 18 Danish municipalities to be given extra financing from the state in 2023. File photo: Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix

The 18 municipalities are each to be given special funding from a 620 million-kroner pool, the Ministry of the Interior and Housing confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

An agreement relating to municipal budgets next year resulted in an additional 250 million kroner being added to the funding compared to normal years, the ministry said.

“With this year’s financial [municipal] agreement we are reaching an extraordinarily high level for special subsidies in 2023 with more than 600 million kroner,” Interior and Housing Minister Christian Rabjerg Madsen said in the statement.

“I hope that the 18 municipalities use this opportunity to invest in measures that can support a long-term improvement of their financial situations,” he said.

The 18 municipalities can be viewed on the map below. They are distributed across Denmark but with relatively high concentrations in northwestern Jutland and on southern islands Lolland and Langeland.

Lolland and Langeland’s municipalities, as well as the municipality of northern island Læsø, had already been pledged some funding from the pool as part of development partnership agreements announced earlier this year.

To be awarded the funding, municipal governments were required to apply based on pre-set criteria.

These related to their demographic and socioeconomic situations along with current and ongoing financial difficulties, the ministry states.

A total of 50 Danish municipalities applied for the special subsidies for 2023. 21 have been given dispensation to borrow from a loan fund of 200 million kroner.

The money is separate and considered supplementary to the so-called udligningssystem (‘levelling system’) which distributes state budgets between municipalities in an attempt to ensure equal funding.

Danish schools hijab ban advice reversed by commission members

Two members of the Danish government’s so-called “Commission for the Forgotten Women’s Struggle” have reversed course on the group’s recent recommendation to ban the hijab in primary schools.

Published: 30 August 2022 12:09 CEST
Danish schools hijab ban advice reversed by commission members

The commission last week recommended a ban on young girls wearing the hijab or Muslim head scarf at schools. The recommendation received negative press coverage and feedback from educators.

In its report, the commission argued that wearing the hijab marks out Danish Muslim girls as being different from other Danish girls.

A hijab is a head scarf worn by some Muslim and women girls, covering the hair but not the face. It is distinct from the niqab, which covers the face apart from the eyes, and the burka, which covers the entire face with a mesh enabling the wearer to see.

READ ALSO: Danish commission says government should ban hijab at schools

“We all become wiser in this debate, including those of us who sit on the commission,” one member of the commission, former headteacher Lise Egholm, told broadcaster DR.

Egholm said she now believes that the oldest primary school students should be exempted from a potential ban since some Muslim girls begin wearing a headscarf after they start their first period. 

She also said discussion of the issue had turned into a “media storm”.

The commission, appointed by the government earlier this year, has 10 members. The members stated they were all in agreement when they last week made a total of nine different recommendations related to minority ethnic girls in Denmark.

But another member, Kefa Abu Ras, co-founder of organisation Sisters Against Violence and Control (Søstre mod vold og control), wrote last weekend on Facebook that she no longer supports the measure, DR reports.

Instead, she said, the hijab should just be discouraged in primary schools, rather than forbidden.

Egholm on Monday became the second commission member to change her stance. She also called for the commission to meet to discuss the matter.

The overall purpose of the commission is to make recommendations on “how we in Denmark can ensure that women with minority backgrounds can enjoy the same rights and freedoms as other Danish women”.

It is set to make additional recommendations relating to young adults and adults in the coming months. The government is not obliged to table a bill based on the commission’s recommendations.

