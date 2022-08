Your rent can’t go up by more than 4 percent, parliament decides

Welcome news for Denmark’s tenants — landlords won’t be able to hike rent up excessively due to skyrocketing inflation.

While the Tenancy Act usually allows for rent increases in pace with inflation, Danish parliament voted Friday to cap increases at 4 percent for the next two years.

Public housing in…Christiania?

Residents of Christiania — an independent enclave in the heart of Copenhagen established when a group of hippies took over abandoned army barracks in 1971 — have reluctantly agreed to a government proposal to build public housing within their territory.

“We have said yes because there are some pretty powerful things that will happen if we don’t say yes,” Christiana spokesperson Hulda Mader told newswire Ritzau Sunday night. “We would lose all opportunities to develop Christiania.”

The government’s plan will have 15,000 square meters of public housing built in Christiania by 2031, ultimately housing about 300 residents. The building’s footprint is estimated to take up a third to a fifth of Christiania’s current size, Mader says.

In exchange, Christiania has the opportunity to buy a portion of the land and homes they occupy for 67 million kroner (currently, they rent from the state). Their yearly rent will also decrease by 6.5 million kroner a year, and the state will act as a guarantor for Christiania to secure loans for additional building projects.

EU prepared to axe visa agreement with Russia

UK newspaper the Financial Times reports that the EU Commission will vote this week to end a visa streamlining program for all Russian citizens. (Visas for Russian government officials and oligarchs have been suspended since February.)

The Commission is currently mulling limits to the number of visas that will be issued to Russians hoping to visit the Schengen area, FT’s sources say.

Denmark has seen Russian tourism skyrocket in 2022 — from January through May, Denmark issued three times as many visas to Russian citizens than in all of 2021.

Significant mobile banking crash on Sunday

Customers of about 25 Danish financial institutions — including Nykredit, Spar Nord and Arbejdernes Landsbank — were locked out of online banking, MobilePay, and ATMs on Sunday due to a crash at a shared IT supplier, Ritzau reports.

A scheduled restart of the IT supplier’s systems over Saturday night went sideways and the functions weren’t restored until shortly before 6 pm on Sunday. Foreign banks with Danish branches, including Swedbank, Citi, and BNP Paribas were also affected.