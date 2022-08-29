Read news from:
No services at Danish airport as staff protest

No departing or arriving flights will operate at Bornholm Airport on Monday after ongoing staff protests were not resolved.

Published: 29 August 2022 12:01 CEST
An information board showing cancelled services at Bornholm airport on August 27th. Photo: Presse-Fotos.dk/Ritzau Scanpix

Services will not take place at the airport, located on Denmark’s Baltic Sea island Bornholm, after an attempt to operate with limited staff failed, airline DAT confirmed to Danish news wire Ritzau.

The airline was the only company that had services planned from Bornholm on Monday.

Security and baggage staff began a walkout on Friday after wage negotiations with airport management broke down.

On Sunday, some flights remained scheduled as a reduced number of staff were expected to report and enable the airport to run at reduced capacity.

DAT told Ritzau it had been informed that those staff members were threatened to an extent that they reversed plans to work on Monday.

A representative speaking on behalf of the striking workers denied in comments to local newspaper Bornholms Tidende that threats or harassment had taken place against staff who had planned to work on Monday.

Cancelled services on Monday include five flights from Bornholm to Copenhagen and on to Billund. Seven arrivals from Copenhagen and three from Billund are likewise cancelled.

The Danish Civil Aviation and Railway Authority (Trafikstyrelsen) earlier stated that staff who did not report on Monday would face action at the country’s Arbejdsretten court for industrial disputes. Strikes not sanctioned by trade unions – also known as wildcat strikes – are normally referred to the court under Danish labour rules.

The transport authority did not comment further on this to Ritzau on Monday.

Airline Norwegian gets post-Covid boost to profits and passenger numbers

Low-cost airline Norwegian, which operates several services out of Denmark and Sweden as well as Norway, says it can feel the effects on its bottom line of the end of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Published: 25 August 2022 11:54 CEST
The second quarter of 2022 saw Norwegian register profits totalling 1.2 billion Norwegian kroner. Just under five million passengers flew with the company, according to results published by Norwegian on Thursday.

In comparison, just 380,000 passengers flew with Norwegian during the corresponding quarter in 2021, when Covid-19 restrictions were still having major effects on the aviation sector.

The company suffered severely in 2020 as Covid-19 restrictions compounded existing economic difficulties.

It should be noted that the registered profit is due to a return of 2.1 billion kroner received by Norwegian in relation to advanced payments on aircraft purchases. Without this, the company would have registered a loss.

“The quarter shows we are good at adapting and that we can quickly adjust operations to an increasing demand,” Norwegian CEO Geir Karlsen said in a comment on the results.

“I am particularly pleased that we are among the very best on regularity in a period with capacity limitations in many airports and with a strike by flight mechanics in Norway,” he said.

Norwegian was able to operate almost all of its scheduled flights – 99.4 percent – in the second quarter.

The return of passengers has also seen the company fill more of its services to capacity. Average capacity on the airline’s flights in the second quarter was 81.2 percent.

The results also note an agreement with Boeing to purchase 50 aircraft, which will be supplied in the period 2025-28.

“The agreement with Boeing is important when we write the next chapter for Norwegian. The agreement makes it possible for us to own a large part of our own fleet, which strengthens our position in the Nordic region,” Karlsen said.

