Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK

KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in September 2022?

Cancelled SAS flights, early autumn events, a potential election and the sands of time run down on NemID this September in Denmark.

Published: 29 August 2022 16:06 CEST
KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in September 2022?
An autumnal image of Denmark from 2021. What can the country expect in September 2022? Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Many SAS flights remain cancelled 

Scandinavian airline SAS has cancelled 1,700 flights in September and October as a result of continuing staffing problems.

According to reports, 1,200 departures planned for September have been cancelled, as have around 500 planned departures for October.

Domestic flights in the Scandinavian region and international flights within Europe are both affected, with the airline blaming the after effects of the 15-day pilot strike it suffered in July

READ ALSO: SAS cancels 1,700 flights in September and October

Possible election?

August has seen plenty of speculation that a general election could be announced imminently. That has not happened at the time of writing, but the possibility remains strong going into September.

Although the government could wait until next year to call a general election – the last one was in 2019 – Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is under some pressure to hold the vote this autumn.

There are a number of factors involved, including a parliamentary stalemate that could hold up new legislation; and threats by the government’s allies, the Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party to withdraw its backing for Frederiksen’s administration – depriving it of a parliamentary majority.

With the government still under fire over its handling of the mink scandal and recent poll results poor, it doesn’t seem like an ideal moment for Frederiksen to call an election. But her hand could be forced at some point in the coming weeks.

READ ALSO: How likely is Denmark to have a general election ahead of schedule?

Deadline for switching to MitID nears

If you haven’t yet moved from Denmark’s NemID secure online ID system to its replacement, MitID, now might be a good time to start.

The final deadline to switch – when NemID is set to be turned off – is October 31st. After this date, only MitID can be used to log on to secure platforms like banking and public services.

Some foreign residents need to visit the Borgerservice citizens’ service desk in the local municipality in order to change from NemID to MitID. This is because the change requires users to confirm their identities. This can be done online if you have a Danish passport – but of course, not everyone who lives in Denmark has one of these.

This doesn’t mean all foreign residents need to go to Borgerservice to set up MitID. If you have recently confirmed your identity with authorities in person (for example, if you set up NemID at Borgerservice not too long ago) then your details will be on record and you should be able to switch online.

For others, an appointment might need to be made, which will require a bit of planning ahead – hence the logic in getting things arranged before October rolls around.

READ ALSO: How non-Danish passport holders can switch from NemID to MitID

Early autumn events

There are plenty of events to keep you entertained during the first month of autumn, catering to various tastes.

For example, international children’s film festival Buster starts in Copenhagen on September 26th, filling the capital’s cinemas with Danish and international movies for kids.

The Fredensborg Slotsmarked (Fredensborg Palace Market) on September 10th brings local foods and drink, art, design, antiques, furniture, clothes and toys to a large flea market on the doorstep of the royal residence in northern Zealand.

If you’re of an active nature, the Copenhagen Half Marathon (September 18th) usually brings a great atmosphere to the city’s streets, not to mention around 25,000 runners. The route is fast: a men’s world record was set by Kenyan athlete Geoffrey Kamworor during the 2019 edition.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WHAT CHANGES IN DENMARK

KEY POINTS: Everything that changes about life in Denmark in June 2022

A referendum on Denmark’s EU defence opt-out, summer holidays, festivals and other major events in Denmark in June.

Published: 31 May 2022 16:08 CEST
KEY POINTS: Everything that changes about life in Denmark in June 2022

Referendum on EU defence opt-out 

The June 1st referendum on one of Denmark’s four EU opt-outs – namely, defence – takes place on the first day in June and could signal a significant change in Denmark’s EU participation if a majority of voters tick the “yes” box in favour of ending the opt-out.

In short, the defence opt-out means Denmark does not participate in EU defence policy making and is not required to take part in specified missions. A referendum over the opt-out, which was first negotiated in the 1990s, was called after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The government has campaigned for a “yes” vote to scrap the opt-out in the referendum, saying now is a time for Denmark move closer to its European allies.

READ ALSO:

Another public holiday – but make the most of it

We’re just about still in boom season for public holidays in Denmark.

Following Great Prayer Day (Store Bededag) and Ascension Day (Kristi Himmelfartsdag), Monday June 6th is the pinse or Pentecost holiday.

The extra days off through the late spring are very welcome and should be enjoyed while they’re here, because the next public holiday is not until Christmas.

READ ALSO: What public holidays does Denmark have in 2022?

Summer holidays begin

Public holidays aside, many who go to school and work in Denmark will begin their annual summer leave this year. Schools break up for the summer around June 24th – although this can vary a little locally.

For those in full or part-time employment who are covered by the Danish Holiday Act (Ferieloven), most will take three weeks off during the next couple of months, with some of this falling in June.

Of the five standard weeks or (normally 25 days) of paid vacation covered by the Holiday Act, the “main holiday period” begins on May 1st and ends on September 30th. During this time, three weeks’ consecutive vacation may be taken out of the five weeks.

Many take three weeks off in a row, sometimes coinciding with the school holidays (although others break it up) – which is why you often hear Danish people who work full time wishing each other a “good summer holiday” as if it’s the end of the school term.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about vacation in Denmark

Return of summer music festivals 

It feels like they’ve been gone a long time. Major Danish music festivals such as NorthSide in Aarhus, Tinderbox in Odense and not least the Roskilde Festival, the largest music festival in northern Europe, all return at full capacity this year after two years of cancellations and restricted events.

A couple of smaller festivals have already taken place, but the season gets underway for real in June.

The NorthSide Festival begins on June 2nd and Tinderbox on June 23rd, while Roskilde kicks off on June 25th.

Former US president to visit Denmark

It’ll probably be less talked about than the infamous presidential visit that never happened in 2019, but former President of the United States Barack Obama will visit the town of Skive in northwest Jutland during a trip to Europe this summer.

Obama will take part in a moderated debate on June 12th at the KulturCenter Skive cultural centre in the Danish town, which has a population of around 20,000.

Tickets for the event will cost upwards of 3,000 kroner. Obama took part in a comparable event in another Jutland town, Kolding, in 2018

SHOW COMMENTS