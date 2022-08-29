KEY POINTS: What changes about life in Denmark in September 2022?

Many SAS flights remain cancelled

Scandinavian airline SAS has cancelled 1,700 flights in September and October as a result of continuing staffing problems.

According to reports, 1,200 departures planned for September have been cancelled, as have around 500 planned departures for October.

Domestic flights in the Scandinavian region and international flights within Europe are both affected, with the airline blaming the after effects of the 15-day pilot strike it suffered in July.

READ ALSO: SAS cancels 1,700 flights in September and October

Possible election?

August has seen plenty of speculation that a general election could be announced imminently. That has not happened at the time of writing, but the possibility remains strong going into September.

Although the government could wait until next year to call a general election – the last one was in 2019 – Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen is under some pressure to hold the vote this autumn.

There are a number of factors involved, including a parliamentary stalemate that could hold up new legislation; and threats by the government’s allies, the Social Liberal (Radikale Venstre) party to withdraw its backing for Frederiksen’s administration – depriving it of a parliamentary majority.

With the government still under fire over its handling of the mink scandal and recent poll results poor, it doesn’t seem like an ideal moment for Frederiksen to call an election. But her hand could be forced at some point in the coming weeks.

READ ALSO: How likely is Denmark to have a general election ahead of schedule?

Deadline for switching to MitID nears

If you haven’t yet moved from Denmark’s NemID secure online ID system to its replacement, MitID, now might be a good time to start.

The final deadline to switch – when NemID is set to be turned off – is October 31st. After this date, only MitID can be used to log on to secure platforms like banking and public services.

Some foreign residents need to visit the Borgerservice citizens’ service desk in the local municipality in order to change from NemID to MitID. This is because the change requires users to confirm their identities. This can be done online if you have a Danish passport – but of course, not everyone who lives in Denmark has one of these.

This doesn’t mean all foreign residents need to go to Borgerservice to set up MitID. If you have recently confirmed your identity with authorities in person (for example, if you set up NemID at Borgerservice not too long ago) then your details will be on record and you should be able to switch online.

For others, an appointment might need to be made, which will require a bit of planning ahead – hence the logic in getting things arranged before October rolls around.

READ ALSO: How non-Danish passport holders can switch from NemID to MitID

Early autumn events

There are plenty of events to keep you entertained during the first month of autumn, catering to various tastes.

For example, international children’s film festival Buster starts in Copenhagen on September 26th, filling the capital’s cinemas with Danish and international movies for kids.

The Fredensborg Slotsmarked (Fredensborg Palace Market) on September 10th brings local foods and drink, art, design, antiques, furniture, clothes and toys to a large flea market on the doorstep of the royal residence in northern Zealand.

If you’re of an active nature, the Copenhagen Half Marathon (September 18th) usually brings a great atmosphere to the city’s streets, not to mention around 25,000 runners. The route is fast: a men’s world record was set by Kenyan athlete Geoffrey Kamworor during the 2019 edition.