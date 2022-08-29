Read news from:
Danish rail passengers offered counselling after earth crumbles under track

Danish transport company Arriva has said it will offer counselling to any passengers who may be affected after a train appeared to narrowly avert a serious incident.

Published: 29 August 2022 12:07 CEST
Rain washed away a section of supporting earth under a local rail line in Denmark. No passengers were reported injured. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

Passengers were aboard a local service between Jutland towns Skjern and Herning on Friday when the train crossed a section of track which began to slide after an earth construction underneath it became unstable.

The passengers are reported to have felt a violent shake on the train, although the earth did not crumble away immediately.

No injuries were initially reported but Arriva recorded contact details of passengers on board the service.

Images from the location the following day showed the tracks fully exposed and appearing to hang in mid-air after the construction washed away completely in wet weather.

This was not the situation when the train crossed the section, but the earth appears to have been unstable enough for a movement of the rails to be felt.

“We have a train which drove across a place where embankments and foundations to the tracks were becoming washed away by rain from a downpour in the area,” Arriva’s head of security Erik Vestergaard Møller told news wire Ritzau.

The company’s customer service department will “contact the passengers to generally hear how they experienced things and whether they need to talk about things,” Møller said.

Arriva will offer counselling to affected passengers if this is seen to be necessary, he also said.

Prior to the train in question, another train, travelling in the opposite direction, reported surface flooding on surrounding fields to Banedanmark, the national company which manages and maintains the country’s rail tracks. But the first train did not experience an issue with the track itself.

The driver of the following train was alerted and asked to reduce speed in the area. It was at this point that the earth began to slide, according to Møller.

The section will be closed for at least two weeks for repairs.

TRANSPORT

Danish transport companies to increase fines for fare dodging

A number of companies which operate parts of Denmark’s public transport system are to increase fines given to passengers without a valid ticket.

Published: 16 August 2022 13:44 CEST
Companies in Denmark are to increase fines meted out to passengers who are found to be travelling without a valid ticket, broadcaster DR reports.

Movia, which operates buses and local rail services on Zealand, will increase the fine from 750 kroner to 1,000 kroner from October 1st. Arriva, another company which operates in the region, has already implemented the change.

In Jutland, Midttrafik and Nordjyllands Trafikselskab will make the same increase to the fine as of September 1st, as will Funen-based operator Fynbus.

A consumer interest group told DR it was surprised by the companies’ decision to bolster the already-robust fines by 33 percent.

“We are left a little baffled by why they are raising [fines] to 1,000 kroner,” Lars Wiinblad, project manager with organisation Forbrugerrådet Tænk’s project Passagerpulsen, which works for the rights of public transport passengers, told DR.

The fine increase outstrips the rate of inflation since the last time fines were set in 2011, Wiinblad noted.

If fines had increased alongside prices in general, a cost of 750 kroner in 2011 would be equivalent to 860 kroner today, DR writes.

