DANISH HABITS
Why do Danes insist on using week numbers instead of dates?
It can be frustrating having to regularly check which date is meant by a given week number, but there’s method in the numerical merry-go-round.
Published: 26 August 2022 15:16 CEST
A calendar on which week numbers are given higher prominence than actual dates. Photo by Behnam Norouzi on Unsplash
DANISH HABITS
‘Black, black and more black’: Six tips on how to dress like a Dane
Danes have an international reputation for dressing well, with Scandi style a popular trend outside Denmark. The Local asked Danes and foreigners living in Denmark to help us figure out the best tips and tricks for how to dress like a Dane.
Published: 5 August 2022 17:04 CEST
Updated: 7 August 2022 07:33 CEST
