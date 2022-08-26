Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

The final cost of the SAS strike, Copenhagen dropping its student housing guarantee, and rain in the forecast are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 26 August 2022 08:27 CEST
The price of diesel in Copenhagen has surpassed the price of petrol, a rare occurrence. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Here’s how much summer strikes cost SAS 

Scandinavian Airlines has posted crushing third quarter results — a deficit of 1.3 billion kroner before tax, according to broadcaster TV2. The company says strikes contributed a billion kroner to those losses. 

An influx of cash from an American investor in August provided a lifeline for the struggling airline, partly owned by the Danish state. 

READ MORE: SAS cancels 1,700 flights in September and October 

Ministry will monitor prices to prevent ‘unfairness’ 

The ministry for business will keep an eye on price increases for household staples like butter, eggs, and electricity to make sure companies aren’t taking unfair advantage of inflation, a press release from minister Simon Kollerup says. 

On average, the cost of food and beverages (not including alcohol) was up 14.6 percent in July relative to last year. “It hits so hard for those who have the least,” says Lisbeth Bech-Nielsen, business ombudsman at the Socialist People’s Party (Socialistisk Folkeparti, SF), who are in support of the measure. “It’s crucial to make sure it’s only external factors that have caused them to rise in this way.”  

Copenhagen’s student housing guarantee ends 

A programme begun just last year to ensure that university students in Copenhagen could find accommodations in time for the start of classes has been diverted to a population with greater need — Ukrainian refugees, broadcaster DR reports

The temporary housing was designed to give students who couldn’t find a room in the capital city three months to do so. 

The National Union of Students in Denmark (Danske Studerendes Fællesråd) doesn’t begrudge the refugees their spot in the notoriously difficult housing market, representatives told DR. The housing guarantee was a poor stop-gap measure against a large structural problem.

“We generally think that you should build more student accommodation in Copenhagen, so that you don’t need a temporary arrangement,” DSF spokesperson Julie Lindmann says. 

READ MORE: Denmark plans temporary limit on rent increases 

Rainclouds rolling in over weekend 

According to the Danish Meteorological Institute, thunderstorms are expected to sweep across Jutland on Friday afternoon and evening, bringing with it colder weather. 

Showers won’t reach Zealand until late Saturday, when we should also be prepared for the current spate of warm weather to draw to a close. 

Forecasters are confident all of Denmark will get at least some rain over the weekend. 

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Another attempted head scarf ban, political casualties of the mink scandal, and Danes still working from home are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 25 August 2022 08:51 CEST
Danish People’s Party to propose ban on headscarves in primary schools 

Following a recommendation from the “Commission for the forgotten women’s struggle,” the Danish People’s Party (Dansk Folkeparti, DF) hopes to prevent primary school students from wearing headscarves, newswire Ritzau reports.

“Of course you shouldn’t wear a headscarf when you live in Denmark. It is oppressive to women. Nobody is going to tell me that a ten-year-old girl decides for herself that she wants to wear a headscarf,” says DF immigration and integration spokesperson Pia Kjærsgaard. 

“The scarf is a very clear religious symbol, which does not at all show that you belong in Denmark. We do not wear headscarves in Denmark,” Kjærsegaard adds. 

DF has attempted to introduce similar bans in the past but has always failed to gather the necessary parliamentary support. 

The Social Liberals (De Radikale, R) oppose a potential headscarf ban, pointing out there’s no indication it would increase equality and a real chance it could further stigmatize women who choose to wear headscarves later. 

“We think it looks difficult to fight social control with social control,” says Sofie Carsten Nielsen of the Social Liberals. “After all, that’s what it will be like if you forbid some girls to wear certain clothes. Then it is also a control that the state exercises.” 

READ MORE: OPINION: Denmark’s new citizenship requirements are discriminatory and racist

Mink fallout: two suspensions and a slap on the hand 

Two high-ranking government officials have been relieved of duty due to their role in the culling of mink in 2020, which later investigation has revealed the government did not have legal grounds to conduct. 

National police chief Thorkild Fogde and Henrik Studsgaard, head of department in the Ministry of the Environment, have both been sent home. 

Meanwhile, Barbara Bertelsen, the head of department in the State Ministry who has taken much of the blame for the culling, retains her post and receives a warning. Johan Legarth, the Ministry of Justice’s head of department, also stays on with a reprimand. 

Psychiatry plan negotiations lack financial framework 

Members of parliament were stymied by a lack of guidance from the government  as to how the10-year plan for psychiatry is to be funded on the first day of negotiations on Wednesday, according to Ritzau. 

“We didn’t get very far,” says Susanne Eilersen of DF. Debate closed after two hours on Wednesday and will resume September 6th and 9th.  

READ MORE: Experts call for Denmark to spend billions on mental health services 

One in ten Danish employees frequently work from home 

More than 10 percent of Danish workers still work from home at least half of the time, according to data from Statistics Denmark on 2022’s second quarter. That’s only down 3.4 percent from the first quarter of the year, when pandemic restrictions were still in place. 

