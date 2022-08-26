For members
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
The final cost of the SAS strike, Copenhagen dropping its student housing guarantee, and rain in the forecast are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.
Published: 26 August 2022 08:27 CEST
The price of diesel in Copenhagen has surpassed the price of petrol, a rare occurrence. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Another attempted head scarf ban, political casualties of the mink scandal, and Danes still working from home are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 25 August 2022 08:51 CEST
