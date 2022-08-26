Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Here’s how much summer strikes cost SAS

Scandinavian Airlines has posted crushing third quarter results — a deficit of 1.3 billion kroner before tax, according to broadcaster TV2. The company says strikes contributed a billion kroner to those losses.

An influx of cash from an American investor in August provided a lifeline for the struggling airline, partly owned by the Danish state.

Ministry will monitor prices to prevent ‘unfairness’

The ministry for business will keep an eye on price increases for household staples like butter, eggs, and electricity to make sure companies aren’t taking unfair advantage of inflation, a press release from minister Simon Kollerup says.

On average, the cost of food and beverages (not including alcohol) was up 14.6 percent in July relative to last year. “It hits so hard for those who have the least,” says Lisbeth Bech-Nielsen, business ombudsman at the Socialist People’s Party (Socialistisk Folkeparti, SF), who are in support of the measure. “It’s crucial to make sure it’s only external factors that have caused them to rise in this way.”

Copenhagen’s student housing guarantee ends

A programme begun just last year to ensure that university students in Copenhagen could find accommodations in time for the start of classes has been diverted to a population with greater need — Ukrainian refugees, broadcaster DR reports.

The temporary housing was designed to give students who couldn’t find a room in the capital city three months to do so.

The National Union of Students in Denmark (Danske Studerendes Fællesråd) doesn’t begrudge the refugees their spot in the notoriously difficult housing market, representatives told DR. The housing guarantee was a poor stop-gap measure against a large structural problem.

“We generally think that you should build more student accommodation in Copenhagen, so that you don’t need a temporary arrangement,” DSF spokesperson Julie Lindmann says.

Rainclouds rolling in over weekend

According to the Danish Meteorological Institute, thunderstorms are expected to sweep across Jutland on Friday afternoon and evening, bringing with it colder weather.

Showers won’t reach Zealand until late Saturday, when we should also be prepared for the current spate of warm weather to draw to a close.

Forecasters are confident all of Denmark will get at least some rain over the weekend.