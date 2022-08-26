Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Danish minister vows to monitor prices to prevent ‘unfairness’

Denmark’s Business Minister Simon Kollerup says authorities will keep an eye on price increases to make sure companies aren’t taking unfair advantage of inflation.

Published: 26 August 2022 11:38 CEST
Danish minister vows to monitor prices to prevent 'unfairness'
Danish authorities are set to intensify monitoring of food and electricity prices to ensure they are not raised above inflation. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

More stringent price monitoring will ensure that “potential unfairness” is exposed, Kollerup said in a press release.

The minister said he had no evidence for any such instances of companies taking advantage of inflation to raise prices unfairly. Nevertheless, authorities should be on alert for the issue, he said.

“I am sending to the authorities a question which many Danes ask themselves when they open the refrigerators in supermarkets,” Kollerup said.

“Can it really be true that prices are going up so much? Can it all be explained by the situation world markets are in or is there something else and more?”, he said.

READ ALSO: How people in Denmark are changing their energy use to keep bills down

Energy prices as well as those of food staples like butter and eggs will be kept under watch, he said.

On average, the cost of food and beverages (not including alcohol) was up 14.6 percent in July relative to last year, with the national inflation rate measured at 8.7 percent in the same month.

Price monitoring will fall under the auspices of the Business Ministry along with the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority (Konkurrence- og Forbrugerstyrelsen). Kollerup did not give details in the press statement of how prices will be monitored.

The Socialist People’s Party (Socialistisk Folkeparti, SF), an ally of the government in parliament, said it was in support of the measure.

SF last week call for authorities to look into whether business have artificially inflated prices.

“I think it makes complete sense to have this increased focus on energy and food prices because this is something every spends money on, and it has an uneven impact socially,” SF’s business spokesperson Lisbeth Bech-Nielsen said.

The spokesperson recognised that suspicion prices have been raised too much is “only anecdotal” and said “there can be good reasons” for this.

“It hits so hard for those who have the least, so it is crucial to make sure it’s only external factors that have caused (prices) to rise in this way,” she said.

Supermarket chain Coop does not see the initiative as demonstrating a lack of trust in the sector, its head of communications and analysis Lars Aarup told Ritzau.  

“It’s an excellent initiative. We support as much transparency as possible,” he said.

Business organisations have criticised Kollerup’s statement, however.

SMV Danmark, which represents small and medium-sized businesses, accused the minister of electioneering, while the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri, DI) said that the necessary means for monitoring businesses were already in place.

Kollerup does not have “a hint of evidence” that businesses are using inflation to cover up prices hikes, SMV Danmark’s senior economist Martin Kyed said.

“On the contrary, data shows that producer prices have gone up more than consumer prices,” he said in a written comment.

DI’s political director Emil Fannikke Kiær said there was a “tone of suspecting all businesses for taking advantage of the situation”.

“We actually have a very good and tough law for price fixing, and there must be reasonable grounds for price increases. We have authorities that already control this, so there are already interventions in the toolbox that are being used,” he said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

ENERGY

Danish parties urge investigation of heating cash sent to ineligible homes

Three Danish political parties say they want to scrutinise recent one-off cash payments intended to help billpayers cope with high energy costs, after reports that some payments were sent to ineligible households.

Published: 22 August 2022 11:50 CEST
Danish parties urge investigation of heating cash sent to ineligible homes

The three parties – the Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre), Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) and Socialist People’s Party (Socialistisk Folkeparti, SF) want an investigation to uncover the number of ineligible households that received the money, broadcaster TV2 reported.

All three parties are usual parliamentary allies to the minority Social Democratic government.

“If this is not investigated, you will have automatically thrown away the possibility of using this method again, so I expect [an investigation to take place],” Social Liberal energy spokesperson Rasmus Helveg Petersen told TV2.

SF’s finance spokesperson, Lisbeth Bech Nielsen, called for an investigation of the extent of the issue “if this can be done in a relatively simple way”.

The one-off payouts, agreed by parliament in March, were sent earlier this month to over 400,000 households which meet the criteria set to receive the relief.

Households with a collective pre-tax income of under 706,000 kroner were eligible for the one-off cash boosts, which are costing the government 2.4 billion kroner. Additionally, the household should be primarily heated by individual gas heaters, electronic radiators or be located in a district heating area in which the heating is produced by at least 65 percent gas.

READ ALSO: Denmark gives cash to 400,000 households hit by energy costs

However, concerns were last week raised that some ineligible households had received the payment. The government used an online database that relies on self-reported information from homeowners (which must also be confirmed by municipalities) to determine who was eligible.

Inaccuracies in the database meant some households that have since switched from gas to another heat source, or have even moved to a different residence altogether, received the cheques in error. 

Investigation should focus on how well the database – known as the BBR register – worked during the process to determine who was eligible, Helveg Petersen said according to TV2.

The legislation that was passed earlier this year to provide for the payouts states that amounts not exceeding 6,000 kroner sent in error do not have to not be repaid. 

The system’s goal was to get the money in the accounts of people who need it as quickly as possible without the delay and added expense of an application process, which could also exclude the most vulnerable, broadcaster DR wrote last week.

Climate, Energy and Critical Supplies Minister Dan Jørgensen said on Saturday that the government had set down plans for an investigation.

Jørgensen also said that the parties which voted the cash payouts through parliament in partnership with the government – including the Social Liberals, Red Green Alliance and SF – knew that the scheme carried a risk of erroneous payouts.

The minister has been summoned to parliamentary consultation over the issue.

SHOW COMMENTS