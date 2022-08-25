Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Another attempted head scarf ban, political casualties of the mink scandal, and Danes still working from home are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 25 August 2022 08:51 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
Sunrise near Køge on August 24th. Enjoy the sun on Thursday before clouds roll in on Friday. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

Danish People’s Party to propose ban on headscarves in primary schools 

Following a recommendation from the “Commission for the forgotten women’s struggle,” the Danish People’s Party (Dansk Folkeparti, DF) hopes to prevent primary school students from wearing headscarves, newswire Ritzau reports.

“Of course you shouldn’t wear a headscarf when you live in Denmark. It is oppressive to women. Nobody is going to tell me that a ten-year-old girl decides for herself that she wants to wear a headscarf,” says DF immigration and integration spokesperson Pia Kjærsgaard. 

“The scarf is a very clear religious symbol, which does not at all show that you belong in Denmark. We do not wear headscarves in Denmark,” Kjærsegaard adds. 

DF has attempted to introduce similar bans in the past but has always failed to gather the necessary parliamentary support. 

The Social Liberals (De Radikale, R) oppose a potential headscarf ban, pointing out there’s no indication it would increase equality and a real chance it could further stigmatize women who choose to wear headscarves later. 

“We think it looks difficult to fight social control with social control,” says Sofie Carsten Nielsen of the Social Liberals. “After all, that’s what it will be like if you forbid some girls to wear certain clothes. Then it is also a control that the state exercises.” 

READ MORE: OPINION: Denmark’s new citizenship requirements are discriminatory and racist

Mink fallout: two suspensions and a slap on the hand 

Two high-ranking government officials have been relieved of duty due to their role in the culling of mink in 2020, which later investigation has revealed the government did not have legal grounds to conduct. 

National police chief Thorkild Fogde and Henrik Studsgaard, head of department in the Ministry of the Environment, have both been sent home. 

Meanwhile, Barbara Bertelsen, the head of department in the State Ministry who has taken much of the blame for the culling, retains her post and receives a warning. Johan Legarth, the Ministry of Justice’s head of department, also stays on with a reprimand. 

Psychiatry plan negotiations lack financial framework 

Members of parliament were stymied by a lack of guidance from the government  as to how the10-year plan for psychiatry is to be funded on the first day of negotiations on Wednesday, according to Ritzau. 

“We didn’t get very far,” says Susanne Eilersen of DF. Debate closed after two hours on Wednesday and will resume September 6th and 9th.  

READ MORE: Experts call for Denmark to spend billions on mental health services 

One in ten Danish employees frequently work from home 

More than 10 percent of Danish workers still work from home at least half of the time, according to data from Statistics Denmark on 2022’s second quarter. That’s only down 3.4 percent from the first quarter of the year, when pandemic restrictions were still in place. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

More Ukrainian refugees at work, a psychiatric 'rescue plan' for the youth, and the future of Covid boosters are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 24 August 2022 08:24 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

A psychiatric ‘rescue plan’ for children and young people

Negotiations begin on Wednesday for Denmark’s ten-year plan for overhauling the psychiatric care system. 

The government plans to present a “massive rescue plan” for children and youth psychiatry. 

“The first thing we need to look at is how to make sure that children and your people get early, satisfactory, and inclusive help,” health minister Magnus Heunicke told newspaper Politiken. “As things stand, the right to an assessment is not respected in 42 percent of cases. That is just not good enough.” 

According to Politiken’s analysis of Danish Health Data Agency figures, young people with mental disorders are 23 percent less likely to complete their youth education compared to their peers. 

Heunicke explains that parliament’s debates won’t result in concrete plans for how to reach objectives, nor will they establish a budget — both will need to be hammered out in future laws. The goal is establishing a framework of shared objectives that can be built upon, Politiken reports. 

READ MORE: Experts call for Denmark to spend billions on mental health services 

‘Over a quarter’ of Ukrainian refugees now working in Denmark

Over 4,200 Ukrainian refugees are now working in Denmark, with the employment rate in the group quickly increasing.

Over 2,500 people from Ukraine have entered employment since May, when the total number employed was 1,645. It rose to 2,724 in July and is now 4,290.

The figures come from the Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment.

“Combined with the fact that they have mainly found jobs in hotels, restaurants, agriculture and cleaning, this has helped to reduce the pressure on the Danish labour market,” Bent Greve, labour researcher Roskilde University professor, told broadcaster DR. 

With this rush of employment in July, about 25 percent of Ukrainian refugees in Denmark of working age have found jobs. 

‘5th, 6th, and 7th shots’: older people and the vulnerable will need repeated Covid boosters

Research by Rigshospitalet (Denmark’s largest hospital), Aarhus University, and Aarhus University Hospital indicates that several more rounds of vaccination against Covid will be necessary to protect the vulnerable. 

“Coronavirus is a disease we will live with and we need to be continuously vaccinated against it,” Nina Breinholt Stærke, doctor and coordinator of the Enforce research project in Central Jutland, told DR. “Especially those who are at risk of becoming seriously ill from the disease.” 

Enforce examined blood samples from nearly 7,000 Danes before and after their vaccinations. Starting October 1st, everyone over 50 will be eligible for another booster. 

READ MORE: Who is eligible for a fourth Covid vaccine dose in Denmark and when? 

SHOW COMMENTS