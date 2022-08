What is svamp?

Svamp has three distinct but related meanings: fungus, mushroom and sponge.

It does not, as you might be tempted to guess from its spelling, mean ‘swamp’. The Danish word for this is mose or sump.

I’m no biologist, but my understanding is that a mushroom is the fleshy, “fruity” part of a fungus which can in some cases be eaten (and in others can be poisonous). A fungus is defined as an organism that is not capable of photosynthesis but get its nutrients from the ground, tree or other organism on which it grows.

Some fungi have a “hat”, and it’s these that are referred to as mushrooms or toadstools. Some of these can be eaten.

Why do I need to know svamp?

In Danish, you can use the word svamp to refer broadly to fungi and mushrooms alike.

It is also used when talking about mould in some situations – although not all. Mouldy food is usually called muggen (literally ‘mouldy’), but mouldy houses can be covered in skimmelsvamp – surface mould.

Finally, sponges like bath sponges are also referred to as svamp (or svampe in plural). This is probably because the synthetic sponges used for cleaning purposes today were originally made from sea sponges, a type of aquatic fungus.

When cooking or shopping, you can expect to hear the French loan word champignon used to mean ‘mushroom’, in preference to svamp. This allows for a bit more differentiation from fungi and between things that are edible and inedible. But if you say jeg rister nogle svampe til aftensmaden (’I’ll fry some mushrooms for dinner’) you won’t be misunderstood.

Examples

Tag lige den der svamp og tør bordet af.

Grab that sponge and wipe the table clean.

Han drikker som en svamp.

He drinks like a sponge.

Vi var ude og kigge på et hus, men der var svamp over det hele.

We went to look at a house, but there was mould everywhere.

Bacon og æg smager allerbedst, når der også er svampe til.

Bacon and egg tastes best of all when accompanied by mushrooms.