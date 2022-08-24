Read news from:
TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

More Ukrainian refugees at work, a psychiatric 'rescue plan' for the youth, and the future of Covid boosters are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 24 August 2022 08:24 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
A Helsingør plaza named for Simon Spies, a Danish travel company magnate, might need a new namesake after a new DR documentary highlights allegations he abused girls and young women. Photo: Keld Navntoft/Ritzau Scanpix

A psychiatric ‘rescue plan’ for children and young people

Negotiations begin on Wednesday for Denmark’s ten-year plan for overhauling the psychiatric care system. 

The government plans to present a “massive rescue plan” for children and youth psychiatry. 

“The first thing we need to look at is how to make sure that children and your people get early, satisfactory, and inclusive help,” health minister Magnus Heunicke told newspaper Politiken. “As things stand, the right to an assessment is not respected in 42 percent of cases. That is just not good enough.” 

According to Politiken’s analysis of Danish Health Data Agency figures, young people with mental disorders are 23 percent less likely to complete their youth education compared to their peers. 

Heunicke explains that parliament’s debates won’t result in concrete plans for how to reach objectives, nor will they establish a budget — both will need to be hammered out in future laws. The goal is establishing a framework of shared objectives that can be built upon, Politiken reports. 

READ MORE: Experts call for Denmark to spend billions on mental health services 

‘Over a quarter’ of Ukrainian refugees now working in Denmark

Over 4,200 Ukrainian refugees are now working in Denmark, with the employment rate in the group quickly increasing.

Over 2,500 people from Ukraine have entered employment since May, when the total number employed was 1,645. It rose to 2,724 in July and is now 4,290.

The figures come from the Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment.

“Combined with the fact that they have mainly found jobs in hotels, restaurants, agriculture and cleaning, this has helped to reduce the pressure on the Danish labour market,” Bent Greve, labour researcher Roskilde University professor, told broadcaster DR. 

With this rush of employment in July, about 25 percent of Ukrainian refugees in Denmark of working age have found jobs. 

‘5th, 6th, and 7th shots’: older people and the vulnerable will need repeated Covid boosters

Research by Rigshospitalet (Denmark’s largest hospital), Aarhus University, and Aarhus University Hospital indicates that several more rounds of vaccination against Covid will be necessary to protect the vulnerable. 

“Coronavirus is a disease we will live with and we need to be continuously vaccinated against it,” Nina Breinholt Stærke, doctor and coordinator of the Enforce research project in Central Jutland, told DR. “Especially those who are at risk of becoming seriously ill from the disease.” 

Enforce examined blood samples from nearly 7,000 Danes before and after their vaccinations. Starting October 1st, everyone over 50 will be eligible for another booster. 

READ MORE: Who is eligible for a fourth Covid vaccine dose in Denmark and when? 

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Harsher penalties for crimes committed by foreigners, a new ten-year plan for psychiatry, and more aid for Ukraine are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 22 August 2022 08:15 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Danish PM targets foreigners for harsher crime penalties 

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will present a new government plan to increase penalties for dangerous crimes — and she makes clear that foreigners are the main target of the rule change. 

“Unfortunately, the truth is that immigration policy is closely linked to crime, and that there is too large a group that is not part of Denmark” represented in crime statistics, Frederiksen said, according to newswire Ritzau. 

The plan, to be introduced Tuesday, also includes a significant investment in prison infrastructure to increase the number of prisoners and the length of sentences that Denmark can accommodate — including the construction of a new prison. 

New 10-year plan for psychiatry in Denmark

Debate in Parliament on a new ten-year plan for psychiatry will open on Wednesday. The parties will grapple with reducing wait times to see providers, pinning down a budget, and recruiting more students to psychology and psychiatry to ensure a future workforce. 

The Danish Psychiatric Association will present an investment plan to Parliament with 4.5 billion allocated to permanent operating expenses and 3.5 billion in one-off grants. 

“The calculations show that quite a large amount is needed if you want to fulfill the ambitions for psychiatry,” Jakob Kjellberg, professor of health economics at the National Research and Analysis Center for Welfare, tells Ritzau. 

READ MORE: Why does it take so long in Denmark to see a psychologist or therapist? 

Millions of kroner will help fortify Ukraine for winter 

Denmark has committed 100 million kroner to help rebuild infrastructure in the Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, which has been devastated by near daily bombings, Ritzau reports. 

Two-thirds of the money will go to providing safe drinkable water, heating, and 60,000 plastic windows to replace those blown out by Russian bombs. 

With the addition of several recent aid packages, Ukraine now tops the list of Danish foreign development fund recipients. 

Russia plans three-day gas shutoff to Europe 

State-owned Russian gas company Gazprom will again close Nord Stream 1 pipeline for “repairs” between August 31st and September 2nd. 

German politicians maintain that closures of Nord Stream 1 and the reduction of flow to 20 percent of maximum capacity is retaliation to sanctions imposed against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. 

READ MORE: Danish electricity rates set new record: Why are prices still going up?

