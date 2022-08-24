Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

A psychiatric ‘rescue plan’ for children and young people

Negotiations begin on Wednesday for Denmark’s ten-year plan for overhauling the psychiatric care system.

The government plans to present a “massive rescue plan” for children and youth psychiatry.

“The first thing we need to look at is how to make sure that children and your people get early, satisfactory, and inclusive help,” health minister Magnus Heunicke told newspaper Politiken. “As things stand, the right to an assessment is not respected in 42 percent of cases. That is just not good enough.”

According to Politiken’s analysis of Danish Health Data Agency figures, young people with mental disorders are 23 percent less likely to complete their youth education compared to their peers.

Heunicke explains that parliament’s debates won’t result in concrete plans for how to reach objectives, nor will they establish a budget — both will need to be hammered out in future laws. The goal is establishing a framework of shared objectives that can be built upon, Politiken reports.

‘Over a quarter’ of Ukrainian refugees now working in Denmark

Over 4,200 Ukrainian refugees are now working in Denmark, with the employment rate in the group quickly increasing.

Over 2,500 people from Ukraine have entered employment since May, when the total number employed was 1,645. It rose to 2,724 in July and is now 4,290.

The figures come from the Agency for Labour Market and Recruitment.

“Combined with the fact that they have mainly found jobs in hotels, restaurants, agriculture and cleaning, this has helped to reduce the pressure on the Danish labour market,” Bent Greve, labour researcher Roskilde University professor, told broadcaster DR.

With this rush of employment in July, about 25 percent of Ukrainian refugees in Denmark of working age have found jobs.

‘5th, 6th, and 7th shots’: older people and the vulnerable will need repeated Covid boosters

Research by Rigshospitalet (Denmark’s largest hospital), Aarhus University, and Aarhus University Hospital indicates that several more rounds of vaccination against Covid will be necessary to protect the vulnerable.

“Coronavirus is a disease we will live with and we need to be continuously vaccinated against it,” Nina Breinholt Stærke, doctor and coordinator of the Enforce research project in Central Jutland, told DR. “Especially those who are at risk of becoming seriously ill from the disease.”

Enforce examined blood samples from nearly 7,000 Danes before and after their vaccinations. Starting October 1st, everyone over 50 will be eligible for another booster.

