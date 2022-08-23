For members
What to expect when you’re having a baby in Denmark
Being pregnant abroad can be a daunting prospect, as you navigate a life-changing event away from familiarity. The Local's Emma Firth had her second child in Copenhagen and talks through what you can expect in a Danish pregnancy and beyond.
Published: 23 August 2022 16:21 CEST
Illustration Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix
Explained: The rules for naming a baby in Denmark
Denmark is a country with a love of rules and naming a baby is no different. In order to protect children, there is a naming law, which requires names to be approved by a family court. Here are the details for naming a baby in Denmark.
Published: 25 July 2022 09:31 CEST
