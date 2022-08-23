Read news from:
COPENHAGEN

Party demands new environmental scrutiny of Copenhagen artificial island project

Lynetteholmen, a major artificial island project intended to eventually protect Copenhagen from rising sea levels and provide thousands of homes, faces a potential loss of political backing after a party said it wanted to reassess environmental implications of the construction.

Published: 23 August 2022 12:34 CEST
Foundation work on the Lynetteholmen project near Copenhagen earlier this year. Photo: Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix

The Socialist People’s Party (Socialistisk Folkeparti, SF) said on Tuesday that it wants a thorough investigation of the consequences of Lynetteholmen for the environment as a condition for its ongoing political support for the project.

The party’s transport spokesperson Anne Valentina Berthelsen said in a Facebook post that without the environmental assessment, “we can quite simply no longer support the project”.

Specifically, SF wants an assessment of environmental consequences to supplement existing studies related to outcomes of the project.

Berthelsen also said that SF wants an independent group of researchers and others to find any errors or omissions and to propose possible solutions to these.

The spokesperson said that the project has seen a number of scandals, citing earlier reports that waste from early construction was dumped in nearby Køge Bay, as well as potential reduction of water flow in the area.

The SF spokesperson said she hoped to pressure transport minister Trine Bramsen to act on the issue.

“This is the last chance. For SF, this is a demand that must be met with. Otherwise, we are out of the agreement. So the minister must make an assessment of whether it is worth [agreeing to an investigation],” she wrote in the Facebook post.

In a written comment to news wire Ritzau, Bramsen said that requests and comments on the project could be raised in the group that signed for the project, of which SF is part.

“SF is, like everyone else, more than welcome to make suggestions and requests in relation to the strategic environmental assessment. That’s the whole point of [committee meetings],” she said.

An SF withdrawal from the project would not necessarily result in its failure, because enough other parties are in support to give it an overall majority.

Should other groups follow the left-wing group out of the agreement, however, the plan could struggle to receive the ongoing state funding needed to complete it over several decades.

Parliament last year gave the go-ahead to build Lynetteholm, a giant artificial island that will protect Copenhagen’s harbour waters from rising sea levels while also providing homes for 35,000 people.

Although it had a large majority at the time, Thomas Jensen, the Social Democrat MP coordinating the bill, dismissed claims that not enough had been done to assess the environmental consequences of what has been described as the largest construction project in Danish history.

The first new homes will be built by 2035, while Lynetteholmen itself will not be complete until 2070.

The island itself will be built on low-lying land reclaimed from the sea near Refshaleøen north of the capital. 

Meanwhile, a new tunnel under the harbour and a ring road to the east of the city will be constructed as infrastructure is developed.

ENVIRONMENT

Copenhagen gives up on 2025 carbon neutrality target

The city of Copenhagen has given up on a long-term goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2025.

Published: 23 August 2022 12:18 CEST
Since 2009, Copenhagen has been vocal about plans to become the first carbon-neutral capital city by 2025, but that goal is now off the table after the Amager Resourcecenter (ARC) incineration plant failed an attempt to reduce its emissions, broadcaster DR reports.

“As things look now, we cannot achieve our ambitious climate target,” the head of the city municipality’s elected technical and environmental committee, Line Barfoed, said to DR on Monday.

Barfoed explained that the ARC plant has not fulfilled criteria set be the Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) which would have entitled it to state funding for CO2 extraction technology.

The plant is therefore unable to acquire the necessary CO2 extraction technology to bring its emissions down.

Copenhagen mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen also expressed regret over the missed goal but sounded a conciliatory note.

“It’s a shame we won’t reach it by 2025. I’m really sorry about that,” Andersen told DR.

“But that’s not the same as saying we won’t make it in 2026, 2027, or 2028. That’s why we still have hope that we will succeed,” she said. 

According to Andersen, Copenhagen has already slashed CO2 emissions by 80 percent. But 100 percent emissions reduction would require the ARC plant to access parts of an 8-billion-kroner state fund, which would finance the first full-scale CO2 extraction project in Denmark.

According to media Energiwatch, ARC decided against applying for the funding because it does not have enough capital required to meet criteria.

The facility already practices partial, smaller-scale CO2 filtration.

Barfoed criticised parliament and the government for not giving local authorities sufficient resources to hit their climate targets.

“Criteria were made to access state funds for developing CO2 extraction technology, where they knew in advance that the ARC facility in Copenhagen Municipality could not live up to them. We had simply not imagined this,” she said.

“We will keep fighting to go as far as we can with the goals we have set for ourselves,” the city official also said.

In a written comment to DR, climate and energy minister Dan Jørgensen noted that other municipal incineration facilities in Denmark – including nearby Vestforbrændingen in Glostrup – had qualified for the state funding.

“I understand that ARC has been challenged in relation to the criteria for a certain amount of capital. When the state pays out large amounts, it is standard that certain requirements are attached in relation to the companies’ own finances. That also applies in this case,” he said.

