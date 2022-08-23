Read news from:
Danish government to investigate mistaken heating cash

Denmark’s Climate, Energy and Critical Supplies minister Dan Jørgensen has ordered an investigation into how many people were mistakenly sent cash targeted at households struggling to pay high energy bills. 

Published: 23 August 2022 12:23 CEST
Energy minister Dan Jørgensen has confirmed the government will look into incorrect payments of one-off cash assistance for heating bills. File photo: Emil Helms/Ritzau Scanpix

Jørgensen ordered an investigation of the issues following pressure on Monday from the minority government’s allied parties.

“We think it will be good to get a clear idea of it. That’s what I have asked my agency to investigate now,” Jørgensen told broadcaster TV2.

The investigation will take the form of a “critical inspection”, TV2 writes. It is unclear how this will be conducted.

Jørgensen earlier said that the government had no plans to investigate the matter.

The 6,000 kroner cheques were intended to offset skyrocketing energy costs for households heated by gas ahead of winter. But due to inaccuracies in an online database that requires homeowners to self-report information on their home, including gas boilers, many people are believed to have received the cheques in error.

The one-off payouts, agreed by parliament in March, were sent earlier this month to over 400,000 households which meet the criteria set to receive the relief.

Households with a collective pre-tax income of under 706,000 kroner were eligible for the one-off cash boosts. Additionally, the household should be primarily heated by individual gas heaters, electronic radiators or be located in a district heating area in which the heating is produced by at least 65 percent gas.

However, concerns were raised that some ineligible households had received the payment. The government used an online database that relies on self-reported information from homeowners (which must also be confirmed by municipalities) to determine who was eligible.

Inaccuracies in the database meant some households that have since switched from gas to another heat source, or have even moved to a different residence altogether, received the cheques in error. 

The legislation approving the cheques explicitly stated that households that received the cheques despite not being eligible wouldn’t be required to return the money.

But some reports have quoted critics, among them some who received the money in error and have tried to return it, concerned over a needless waste of tax kroner. 

The scheme has cost the government 2.4 billion kroner.

Danish parties urge investigation of heating cash sent to ineligible homes

Three Danish political parties say they want to scrutinise recent one-off cash payments intended to help billpayers cope with high energy costs, after reports that some payments were sent to ineligible households.

Published: 22 August 2022 11:50 CEST
The three parties – the Social Liberals (Radikale Venstre), Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) and Socialist People’s Party (Socialistisk Folkeparti, SF) want an investigation to uncover the number of ineligible households that received the money, broadcaster TV2 reported.

All three parties are usual parliamentary allies to the minority Social Democratic government.

“If this is not investigated, you will have automatically thrown away the possibility of using this method again, so I expect [an investigation to take place],” Social Liberal energy spokesperson Rasmus Helveg Petersen told TV2.

SF’s finance spokesperson, Lisbeth Bech Nielsen, called for an investigation of the extent of the issue “if this can be done in a relatively simple way”.

The one-off payouts, agreed by parliament in March, were sent earlier this month to over 400,000 households which meet the criteria set to receive the relief.

Households with a collective pre-tax income of under 706,000 kroner were eligible for the one-off cash boosts, which are costing the government 2.4 billion kroner. Additionally, the household should be primarily heated by individual gas heaters, electronic radiators or be located in a district heating area in which the heating is produced by at least 65 percent gas.

However, concerns were last week raised that some ineligible households had received the payment. The government used an online database that relies on self-reported information from homeowners (which must also be confirmed by municipalities) to determine who was eligible.

Inaccuracies in the database meant some households that have since switched from gas to another heat source, or have even moved to a different residence altogether, received the cheques in error. 

Investigation should focus on how well the database – known as the BBR register – worked during the process to determine who was eligible, Helveg Petersen said according to TV2.

The legislation that was passed earlier this year to provide for the payouts states that amounts not exceeding 6,000 kroner sent in error do not have to not be repaid. 

The system’s goal was to get the money in the accounts of people who need it as quickly as possible without the delay and added expense of an application process, which could also exclude the most vulnerable, broadcaster DR wrote last week.

Climate, Energy and Critical Supplies Minister Dan Jørgensen said on Saturday that the government had set down plans for an investigation.

Jørgensen also said that the parties which voted the cash payouts through parliament in partnership with the government – including the Social Liberals, Red Green Alliance and SF – knew that the scheme carried a risk of erroneous payouts.

The minister has been summoned to parliamentary consultation over the issue.

