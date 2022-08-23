Read news from:

Copenhagen gives up on 2025 carbon neutrality target

The city of Copenhagen has given up on a long-term goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2025.

Published: 23 August 2022 12:18 CEST
The ARC incineration facility in Copenhagen will not receive a state grant to spend on CO2 extraction technology. File photo: Mathias Eis/Ritzau Scanpix

Since 2009, Copenhagen has been vocal about plans to become the first carbon-neutral capital city by 2025, but that goal is now off the table after the Amager Resourcecenter (ARC) incineration plant failed an attempt to reduce its emissions, broadcaster DR reports.

“As things look now, we cannot achieve our ambitious climate target,” the head of the city municipality’s elected technical and environmental committee, Line Barfoed, said to DR on Monday.

Barfoed explained that the ARC plant has not fulfilled criteria set be the Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen) which would have entitled it to state funding for CO2 extraction technology.

The plant is therefore unable to acquire the necessary CO2 extraction technology to bring its emissions down.

Copenhagen mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen also expressed regret over the missed goal but sounded a conciliatory note.

“It’s a shame we won’t reach it by 2025. I’m really sorry about that,” Andersen told DR.

“But that’s not the same as saying we won’t make it in 2026, 2027, or 2028. That’s why we still have hope that we will succeed,” she said. 

According to Andersen, Copenhagen has already slashed CO2 emissions by 80 percent. But 100 percent emissions reduction would require the ARC plant to access parts of an 8-billion-kroner state fund, which would finance the first full-scale CO2 extraction project in Denmark.

According to media Energiwatch, ARC decided against applying for the funding because it does not have enough capital required to meet criteria.

The facility already practices partial, smaller-scale CO2 filtration.

Barfoed criticised parliament and the government for not giving local authorities sufficient resources to hit their climate targets.

“Criteria were made to access state funds for developing CO2 extraction technology, where they knew in advance that the ARC facility in Copenhagen Municipality could not live up to them. We had simply not imagined this,” she said.

“We will keep fighting to go as far as we can with the goals we have set for ourselves,” the city official also said.

In a written comment to DR, climate and energy minister Dan Jørgensen noted that other municipal incineration facilities in Denmark – including nearby Vestforbrændingen in Glostrup – had qualified for the state funding.

“I understand that ARC has been challenged in relation to the criteria for a certain amount of capital. When the state pays out large amounts, it is standard that certain requirements are attached in relation to the companies’ own finances. That also applies in this case,” he said.

WILDFIRES

Europe facing record year for wildfire destruction: EU

Europe's blistering summer may not be over yet, but 2022 is already breaking records, with nearly 660,000 hectares ravaged since January, according to the EU's satellite monitoring service.

Published: 14 August 2022 08:47 CEST
Europe facing record year for wildfire destruction: EU

And while countries on the Mediterranean have normally been the main seats of fires in Europe, this year, other countries are also suffering heavily.

Fires this year have forced people to flee their homes, destroyed buildings and burned forests in EU countries, including Austria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Some 659,541 hectares (1.6 million acres) have been destroyed so far, data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) showed, setting a record at this point in the year since data collection began in 2006.

Europe has suffered a series of heatwaves, forest fires and historic drought that experts say are being driven by human-induced climate change.

They warn more frequent and longer heatwaves are on the way.

The worst-affected country has been Spain, where fire has destroyed 244,924 hectares, according to EFFIS data.

The EFFIS uses satellite data from the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard

The data comes after CAMS said Friday that 2022 was a record year for wildfire activity in southwestern Europe and warned that a large proportion of western Europe was now in “extreme fire danger”.

“2022 is already a record year, just below 2017,” EFFIS coordinator Jesus San-Miguel said. In 2017, 420,913 hectares had burned by August 13, rising to 988,087 hectares by the end of the year.

“The situation in terms of drought and extremely high temperatures has affected all of Europe this year and the overall situation in the region is worrying, while we are still in the middle of the fire season,” he said.

Since 2010, there had been a trend towards more fires in central and northern Europe, with fires in countries that “normally do not experience fires in their territory”, he added.

“The overall fire season in the EU is really driven mainly by countries in the Mediterranean region, except in years like this one, in which fires also happen in central and northern regions,” he added.

