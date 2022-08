What is lynhurtig?

A compound adjective that comes from two different words, the noun lyn (‘lightning’) and adjective hurtig (‘fast’), meaning (you guessed it) ‘lightning fast’ or ‘as fast as lightning’.

Saying something is lynhurtig, or, in adverb form, has been done lynhurtigt can be meant as a compliment or more straightforward description.

It’s also quite common to say something is needed lynhurtigt when you mean ‘as soon as possible’, although there is also a more exact equivalent to ‘as soon as possible’: så snart som muligt or alternatively så hurtigt som muligt (‘as quickly as possibly’).

Why do I need to know lynhurtig?

English has a lot of synonyms related to ‘fast’ or ‘quickly’: swift, rapid, brisk, turbo, express and so on.

Such words are a little less common in Danish (by my anecdotal estimation), so figurative compound adjectives which use imagery appear quite frequently, and lynhurtig is a good example of this.

You can also say words such as raskt (‘briskly’), akut (‘acutely’) or omgående (‘immediately’) as alternatives to lynhurtig, but they have narrower contexts and nuances.

Other examples of adjectives that use a noun in compound form to enforce the original meaning include kæmpestor (‘giant-big’) for ‘huge’ and pisseirriterende (‘piss-irritating’) for ‘very annoying’.

Examples

Rytterne kørte forbi lynhurtigt, men det var fantastisk at opleve Tour de France i Vejle.

The riders went past as fast as lightning, but it was fantastic to experience the Tour de France in Vejle.

Jeg sendte min ansøgning i går, og svaret kom lynhurtigt.

I sent my application yesterday and the answer came back swiftly.