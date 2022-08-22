Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WORKING IN DENMARK

Danish employment up for 17th consecutive month

Employment in Denmark is still increasing despite inflation and high prices, as businesses struggle to meet their labour needs.

Published: 22 August 2022 12:28 CEST
Danish employment up for 17th consecutive month
Illustration photo of a Danish factory. Employment has consistently risen in the Nordic country since early 2021. Photo: Thomas Lekfeldt/Ritzau Scanpix

New data from national agency Statistics Denmark shows that 7,000 more people were employed in the country in June compared to May. That corresponds to a 2 percent increase in the employment figure.

The number of people in employment has now increased for 17 months in a row, going back to the beginning of 2021.

Since January of last year, 199,000 new jobs have been created with the total in employment now at 2,693,000.

“These are strong numbers which don’t reflect the increasing pessimism other metrics show in the business sector,” Danske Bank senior economist Las Olsen told news wire Ritzau in a written comment on the latest figures.

“Although it might be less busy in some places, there is clearly still a need for people to be able to keep up with demand,” he said.

READ ALSO: Danish businesses repeat call for foreign workers amid labour shortage

Employment is expected to peak despite the consistent increase seen going back two winters.

Factors such as inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine are expected to limit employment, although a sharp downturn is not necessarily expected.

“We expect a relatively mild saturation in the Danish economy. That is because competitiveness is strong and households are well supplied,” Erik Bjørsted, senior economist with Dansk Metal, told Ritzau.

“In addition, Danish companies are amongst the most energy-efficient in the world, and that is a big advantage in the current situation with scarce and expensive energy resources,” he said.

The growth in the number of jobs occurred only in the private sector. The number of people working in public administration and services in largely unchanged, Ritzau writes.

Around 2.1 million people worked in Denmark’s private sector as of June, with 870,000 public sector employees.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WORKING IN DENMARK

Denmark’s opposition wants to give 3,000 kroner tax break to full-time workers

The Danish Liberal (Venstre) party said on Friday it would give a 3,000 kroner tax subsidy to all people who work full-time.

Published: 19 August 2022 17:07 CEST
Denmark’s opposition wants to give 3,000 kroner tax break to full-time workers

The proposal was part of a broader tax package presented by the Liberals at their summer group meeting in the town of Helsingør north of Copenhagen.

Several of Denmark’s political parties are currently holding their summer conferences and presenting new policies which could form part of their campaign platforms for an upcoming election.

Earlier this week, the government said it wanted to temporarily stop landlords from raising rents in line with inflation, while the Conservative party leader, Søren Pape Poulsen, said he would campaign in the next election as a prime ministerial candidate.

READ ALSO: Who do Denmark’s right-wing parties want to be prime minister?

The proposal presented by the Liberals on Wednesday is intended to give more incentive for people to move from part- to full-time work, according to the party, thereby helping to relieve an ongoing labour shortage.

Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen was asked if the proposed windfall – which works out at 250 kroner per month – would be enough to persuade part-time workers to switch to full-time hours.

“I think that a tax reduction of 6,000 kroner for a family with two adults is something where you would feel the difference. If you don’t think that, your salary is too high,” Ellemann-Jensen said according to broadcaster DR.

Denmark is required to hold general elections no later than June next year, but analysts have suggested Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen could call a vote as soon as the early autumn.

SHOW COMMENTS