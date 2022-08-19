For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
A Dane going to space, beefing up the Danish navy, and increasing Covid cases are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.
Published: 19 August 2022 08:26 CEST
Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen will spend six months on the International Space Station. Photo: Nils Meilvang/Ritzau Scanpix
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
How Covid helped some Danes kick a cigarette habit, whether mistaken heat cheques need to be returned, and record-breaking energy prices are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 18 August 2022 08:34 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments