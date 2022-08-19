Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GREENLAND

Greenland takes cautious approach to tourism as icebergs melt

As tourists flock to Greenland to take in its breathtaking icebergs and natural beauty, authorities are mulling ways to control crowds to protect the fragile environment, already threatened by global warming.

Published: 19 August 2022 10:25 CEST
Greenland takes cautious approach to tourism as icebergs melt
A boat carrying tourists manoeuvres among icebergs floating in Disko Bay, Ilulissat, western Greenland. File photo: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

“It’s a dream destination,” said Yves Gleyze, a veteran off-the-beaten-track French tourist in his 60s as he arrived at the airport in Ilulissat.

Visitors to the third-biggest town in the Danish autonomous territory are met by a rugged, austere landscape of grey rock and sparse vegetation.

But mesmerising views of massive icebergs come into view after just a short drive.

Breaking off from the Ilulissat glacier in the neighbouring fjord, the majestic blocks of ice drift slowly by in Disko Bay, the occasional whale making an appearance.

The postcard views attracted 50,000 tourists in 2021, more than 10 times the town’s population.

More than half make only a short pit stop during an Arctic cruise.

Numbers are expected to swell with the opening of an international airport in the next two years, a welcome boost to the island’s revenues but also a challenge, given the delicate — and melting — ecosystem.

In the past 40 years, the Arctic has warmed nearly four times faster than the rest of the planet, according to a recent scientific study.

“We can see changes every day caused by climate change: the icebergs are getting smaller, the glacier is retreating,” said mayor Palle Jeremiassen.

Thawing permafrost is also threatening the stability of some buildings and infrastructure.

With the immaculate landscape so coveted by tourists changing,  officials are determined to protect it without turning away tourists.

“We want to control the arrival of tourist ships here,” said Jeremiassen, noting the risks posed by the highly-polluting vessels.

In order to protect the environment and community, Ilulissat should only welcome “one ship max per day, max one thousand tourists per ship,” he said.

Recently, three cruise ships arrived on the same day, spewing out 6,000 visitors.

Jeremiassen said the town’s infrastructure is not designed to accommodate such numbers, nor is it able to ensure that tourists respect protected areas, notably in the fjord.

Nearby Iceland, where the tourism industry has been flourishing for two decades, is an example of how not to do things, he insisted.

“We don’t want to be like Iceland. We don’t want mass tourism. We want to control tourism here. That’s the key we have to find.”

Greenland has enjoyed self-rule since 2009 but hopes to gain full independence from Denmark one day.

To do so means it would have to get by without subsidies from Copenhagen, which currently make up a third of its budget. It has yet to find a way to stand alone financially, and for now, its main natural resource is the sea.

In Ilulissat, one in three locals live off fishing, which accounts for most of Greenland’s revenues.

But climate change is having a big impact.

“Back when I was young we had pack ice we could walk on,” said Lars Noasen, the captain of a tourist boat as he navigated deftly between iceberg debris in Disko Bay.

“Now the pack ice is not so solid anymore. You can’t use it for anything, you can’t dogsled on the ice and fish like in the old days.”

In the past two decades, Greenland’s massive ice cap has lost 4.7 trillion tonnes of ice, contributing to a sea level rise of 1.2 centimetres on its own, according to Danish Arctic researchers.

The disappearing ice has affected fishermen.

“The ice conditions are changing. The main fjord used to be closed off by huge icebergs and sea ice and they (the fishermen) were not able to sail in before,” said Sascha Schiott, a researcher at the Greenland Institute of Natural Resources.

Now they can.

Boats are also able to head out fishing year-round now, which has increased fishermen’s hauls.

But the size of the fish they’re catching has decreased, largely due to overfishing, says Schiott.

Ejner Inusgtuk, a craggy-faced fisherman preparing his lines in the port, disagreed and said climate change is to blame.

“The climate is too warm.”

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CLIMATE CRISIS

‘One in two’ in Denmark willing to change lifestyle for climate

More than half of Denmark’s population would be willing to change their daily habits to limit climate change, a new survey has found.

Published: 12 August 2022 11:53 CEST
'One in two' in Denmark willing to change lifestyle for climate

A survey conducted by the Copenhagen Institute for Futures Studies (Instituttet fra Fremtidsforskning) and Epionion found that over one in two people would be prepared to change some of their daily habits if it were to help reduce climate change.

The report shows that 62 percent of those who answered the survey in Denmark are concerned about climate change and are therefore willing to change their way of life to fight it.

In the survey, 55 percent said they were “to a high degree” or “to a very high degree” ready to change the way they live to reduce climate change. 45 percent were “to a low degree” or not willing.

The report also concludes that around one in five can be considered to have a relatively sustainable lifestyle, although many more said they would like to have sustainable consumer habits.

According to the report two distinct segments live relatively sustainably. These are termed “the green consumer” and “the green climate objector”.

The former segment contains, for example, “the young vegetarian who cycles to their place of study and does not drive a car or fly, and almost never buys clothes.” 14 percent were found to fit with this category.

In the second segment, green “climate objectors”, include “pensioners who do not wish to do anything for the climate but have a small CO2 footprint compared to the highest-emission segments”, the report states.

Although most people are prepared to change some activities to benefit the climate, fewer are willing to incur extra costs to do so.

Between 30 or 40 percent said they would pay a CO2 tax of 100 dollars per tonnes of CO2 emission on meat, petrol and heating.

Another group was identified in the report as the “more opinion than action” segment. This refers to people who said they were concerned about climate change and prepared to take action on it, but have high emissions based on their consumer habits.

This group contains a high proportion of people with higher education background and higher incomes, and comprises 42 percent of all those who responded to the Danish survey.

A fourth segment is termed “not willing to change”, comprising 37 percent of those who responded. This group does not have sustainable consumer habits and does not want to make any changes that might reduce climate change.

The report is based on a survey to which a representative cross-section of Danes responded, news wire Ritzau writes.

SHOW COMMENTS