WORKING IN DENMARK

Denmark’s opposition wants to give 3,000 kroner tax break to full-time workers

The Danish Liberal (Venstre) party said on Friday it would give a 3,000 kroner tax subsidy to all people who work full-time.

Published: 19 August 2022 17:07 CEST
The Danish Liberal party favours a 6,000 kroner annual tax break to full time workers. Photo by Marten Bjork on Unsplash

The proposal was part of a broader tax package presented by the Liberals at their summer group meeting in the town of Helsingør north of Copenhagen.

Several of Denmark’s political parties are currently holding their summer conferences and presenting new policies which could form part of their campaign platforms for an upcoming election.

Earlier this week, the government said it wanted to temporarily stop landlords from raising rents in line with inflation, while the Conservative party leader, Søren Pape Poulsen, said he would campaign in the next election as a prime ministerial candidate.

The proposal presented by the Liberals on Wednesday is intended to give more incentive for people to move from part- to full-time work, according to the party, thereby helping to relieve an ongoing labour shortage.

Liberal leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen was asked if the proposed windfall – which works out at 250 kroner per month – would be enough to persuade part-time workers to switch to full-time hours.

“I think that a tax reduction of 6,000 kroner for a family with two adults is something where you would feel the difference. If you don’t think that, your salary is too high,” Ellemann-Jensen said according to broadcaster DR.

Denmark is required to hold general elections no later than June next year, but analysts have suggested Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen could call a vote as soon as the early autumn.

ENERGY

Danish electricity rates set new record: Why are prices still going up?

The price of a kilowatt-hour of energy reached 8.42 kroner on Wednesday evening, the highest figure recorded in Denmark in the last 12 years.

Published: 18 August 2022 11:21 CEST
The cost of electricity in Denmark on Wednesday evening was 8.42 kroner per kilowatt hour. That is the highest during the 12-year period covered by national company Energinet’s data, broadcaster TV2 reported.

The high rate recorded on Wednesday reflects similarly high daily and weekly averages, according to broadcaster DR.

“If we look at the daily or weekly average for electricity prices, they have never been as high as they are now,” Carsten Smidt, director of the Danish Supply Authority (Forsyningstisynet), told DR.

The deputy director of the Danish Energy Agency (Energistyrelsen), Martin Hansen, said that high prices are a result of a combination of factors, all of which contribute to escalating energy costs.

These include the war in Ukraine, low water levels at European reservoirs holding back hydro energy production, the hot European summer, and a lack of windy conditions.

“We are in the midst of something you could call the perfect storm. The primary argument is the war in Ukraine and the uncertainty that creates in the energy markets. That contributes to very high gas prices, and that is passed on to the price of coal, biomass and essentially also oil prices,” Hansen told DR.

“The prices for energy have just gone up very, very much,” he said on the broadcaster’s P1 Orientering programme.

According to Nord Pool, the electricity market that covers Nordic countries, prices are three times as high as the same period last year. 

“It’s very, very difficult to say anything clever about future development in electricity prices. We can look at forward prices, and the expectations of electricity prices in 2023 are still high,” Hansen said.

“If I was an industry or a household, I would prepare myself for us seeing high prices for electricity, gas and heating for a good while into the future,” he said.

Analysts also predict costly prices for households this winter.

“We have seen over the summer that the price of natural gas and electricity has continued to rise,” economist Brian Friis Helmer of Arbejdernes Landsbank told DR. 

“If prices remain at the current level, an ordinary average family with a variable contract will pay 15,000 kroner more this year than last year for their electricity bill,” he said.

