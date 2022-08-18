For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday
How Covid helped some Danes kick a cigarette habit, whether mistaken heat cheques need to be returned, and record-breaking energy prices are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.
Published: 18 August 2022 08:34 CEST
Queen Margrethe's watercolors, paintings, and multi-media art are on display in a gallery in France. Photo: Valentine Chapuis/ AFP
For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday
Legal gender reassignment for Danish children, a possible cap on visas for Russian tourists, and 'accidental' 6,000 kroner cheques are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.
Published: 17 August 2022 08:44 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments