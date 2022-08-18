Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

How Covid helped some Danes kick a cigarette habit, whether mistaken heat cheques need to be returned, and record-breaking energy prices are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 18 August 2022 08:34 CEST
Queen Margrethe's watercolors, paintings, and multi-media art are on display in a gallery in France. Photo: Valentine Chapuis/ AFP

Mistaken heat cheques may need to be returned after all  

Perhaps don’t spend that 6,000 kroner windfall just yet — the minister of climate, energy, and supply wants to revisit whether people who received heating cheques by mistake should get to keep the money. 

The heating cheques are intended to support households heated by gas as prices soar, but the government used an online database that relies on self-reported information from homeowners to determine who was eligible. That meant some households that have since switched from gas to another heat source, or have even moved to a different residence altogether, received the cheques in error. 

Minister Dan Jørgensen told TV Avisen he’s asking the parties that supported the original legislation behind the heat cheques to discuss ways of recovering the misspent money. The legislation explicitly said that heat cheques sent in error not only should not be returned, but must not be paid back. 

The system’s goal was to get the money in the accounts of people who need it  as quickly as possible without the delay and added expense of an application process, which could also exclude the most vulnerable, broadcaster DR reports

Electricity price on Wednesday broke Danish record

At about 7 pm Wednesday evening, the price of a kilowatt-hour of energy reached 8.42 kroner, the highest figure recorded in the last 12 years according to TV2. 

Daily and weekly averages are also at record levels, Carsten Smidt, director of the Danish Supply Authority, told DR. According to Nord Pool, the electricity market that covers Nordic countries, prices are three times as high as the same period last year. 

“If prices remain at the current level, an ordinary average family with a variable contract will pay 15,000 kroner more this year than last year for their electricity bill,” economist Brian Friis Helmer of Arbejdernes Landsbank told DR. 

Large fire on Amager extinguished

A Wednesday night fire in a pizzeria on Amagerbrogade, the main high street in Amager south of Copenhagen, spread to first floor apartments before it was extinguished, according to authorities. 

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but no injuries have been reported. 

A kick in the (cigarette) butt: Danish cigarette smokers quit more often, smoked less during pandemic 

According to new research from the University of Copenhagen, more Danish cigarette smokers kicked the habit or reduced their dependence during the height of the pandemic in 2020. 

Smokers bought 20 percent fewer cigarettes on a weekly basis in 2020 than before lockdowns began, and the number of people who quit cigarettes altogether increased 10 percent relative to the year before. 

“We can learn from it that smokers actually react to it when they can see the consequences [of smoking] more clearly right now and here,” University of Copenhagen associate professor Toke Reinholt Fosgaard told newswire Ritzau. 

“You can use prices and make it more expensive to smoke, but you can also try to shift information and awareness around the consequences so that it feels closer,” he added. 

It’s unclear whether the people who quit or reduced their consumption of cigarettes during the pandemic were able to keep it up after 2020, though researchers say they’re hopeful data from 2021 will show a lasting change.

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Legal gender reassignment for Danish children, a possible cap on visas for Russian tourists, and 'accidental' 6,000 kroner cheques are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 17 August 2022 08:44 CEST
Russian tourists have flocked to Denmark. Ukraine wants us to cut them off. 

In the first months of 2022, Denmark issued three times as many tourist visas to Russians than in the previous year, newspaper Politiken reported Monday. But now, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asking western leaders to close the door on Russian tourists, according to newswire Ritzau. 

Vladimir Barbin, Russian ambassador to Denmark, sees potential travel restrictions as an attack on human rights. “In short, human rights in the West are apparently only remembered when it is beneficial, and they are forgotten without remorse when it comes to Russians,” Barbin wrote to Ritzau. In the same statement, he described Russia’s invasion as a “special military operation.” 

Denmark’s minister of immigration plans to wait for a broader EU solution. “It is clear that if there is just one country in Europe where Russians can enter, then in principle you can enter the entire Schengen area,” Kaare Dybvad told Politiken.  “Therefore, it is the EU framework in which it must be done.” 

Government proposes removing age limit for legal gender change 

The government’s LGBTQ+ plan, presented Monday, includes a proposal to expand access to legal gender change to all children regardless of age. 

Currently, only after the age of 18 can people apply to legally change their gender marker on government documents. 

The new plan would strike that age cap, but children 15 years of age or younger would need the consent of their parents or guardians. It’s the second time the Social Democrats have proposed the change — it failed to garner enough support among other government parties two years ago. 

The Danish Parliament consulted with the Ethics Council on the issue of appropriate ages for legal gender change, which proposed lowering the age limit to 10-12 years old. 

Bank error in your favor! Some received heating subsidy in error 

When the 6,000 kroner cheques went out to households heated by gas boilers, some households with different heating systems received a happy surprise. 

The government used a municipal system called the Building and Housing Register (abbreviated BBR in Danish) to determine who should receive the cheques — if you make any changes to your home, including replacing a boiler or building a tool shed, you’re supposed to inform the municipality. The problem is that many people aren’t aware of this or believe it’s included in the permitting information contractors file with authorities. 

A provision in the legislation authorising the ‘heat cheques’ says that if a cheque is sent due to government error, the recipient isn’t required to return the money. (In fact, you can’t even if you want to — authorities are asking accidental recipients not to contact them.) 

