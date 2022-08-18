Read news from:
SPORT

Denmark’s Vingegaard having ‘tough time’ after Tour de France triumph

Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard has been having a "tough time" since winning the Tour de France in July, the sporting director of his club Jumbo Visma said Thursday.

Published: 18 August 2022 14:31 CEST
Danish rider Jonas Vingegaard before the start of the Etten-Leur cycling race on August 14th. Photo: Bas Czerwinski/AFP/Ritzau Scanpix

The 25-year-old rider — who was absent from the start of the Tour of Denmark on Tuesday and will not participate in September’s world road race championships in Australia — has kept a low profile since his triumphant return to Copenhagen.

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets to welcome the Tour de France champion back to Denmark following his victory last month.

“I understand that fans want to see Jonas, and I spoke to him about it yesterday. But he has had a very tough time after the Tour”, Frans Maassen told daily Ekstra Bladet.

“We would have liked to show him off during this race (the Tour of Denmark), but we also have to understand that it was difficult to win the Tour de France, what with everything that comes with it.”

Vingegaard’s presence would also have heaped even more pressure on him, he said.

The rider has not commented on his absence from his home race.

“It’s one thing to be physically ready, but you also have to be mentally ready,” Tour of Denmark official Frank Hyldgaard told Danish news agency Ritzau.

After having “invested a lot” in the Tour de France, “there’s no doubt that he’s exhausted now,” Quickstep cyclist Michael Morkov told Ekstra Bladet.

Long seen as a stigma, the mental health struggles of top athletes have in recent years come into focus as an increasing number of stars open up publicly about their problems.

TOUR DE FRANCE

Tour champion Vingegaard returns to hero’s welcome in village home

Jonas Vingegaard received a hero's welcome from thousands of fans as he returned to his village home on Thursday following his Tour de France triumph.

Published: 29 July 2022 09:15 CEST
Tour champion Vingegaard returns to hero's welcome in village home

Over 20,000 people packed the village of Glyngøre, nestled on the edge of a fjord which normally has a population of just 1,400, to greet the rider who lives there with his wife Trine and daughter Frida.

Tens of thousands had also greeted the rider on Wednesday in Copenhagen three days after he became the second Dane to win the Tour de France after a gruelling race which started in his native Denmark.

“A thousand thanks for supporting me for four weeks. It’s very touching that so many people have come,” the 25-year-old said from the podium. 

For a time wearing a horned helmet in Danish colours, the Jumbo Visma rider was driven through the streets in Copenhagen, high-fiving fans.

Many had driven for hours to see him, like Annette Anker, who with her family cut short their holidays in Croatia to be there.

“It’s once in a lifetime. It’s really an event and a celebration for everyone in Denmark,” she told Danish television TV2. 

The second Dane to win the Grande Boucle after Bjarne Riis in 1996, the Jumbo-Visma cyclist was born and raised in Hillerslev, a village of 370 inhabitants on the shores of the North Sea, about 50km north of Glyngøre. 

The Scandinavian climbing specialist won the Tour de France on the Champs-Elysees on Sunday after dominating Slovenian favourite Tadej Pogacar, the two-time defending champion.

IN PICTURES: Vingegaard’s triumphant return to Copenhagen after Tour de France win

