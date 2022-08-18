Read news from:
Danish boarding school teachers created ‘unsafe’ learning environment

Individual teachers at elite boarding school Herlufsholm created an unsafe learning space for students, the authors of a report have found.

Published: 18 August 2022 12:44 CEST
Herlufsholm boarding school has been under scrutiny following reports of a bullying and abusive culture. File photo: Asger Ladefoged/Ritzau Scanpix

A report conducted by consultancy firm Nordic Learning, seen by broadcaster TV2, concluded that teachers had failed to provide a safe space for students in some instances, TV2 writes.

Lessons are described to contain “intimidating and humiliating communication, where students can be made to feel stupid if they, for example, do not correctly answer a question,” the report states.

It also states that “some of the teachers relate negatively to students” according to TV2.

The report was ordered by Herlufsholm itself in November 2021, and was originally scheduled to be submitted in June.

The school planned to read the report before publishing it, but has not yet done so, news wire Ritzau writes.

Herlufsholm has been the subject of extensive public criticism and scrutiny following a documentary by broadcaster TV2 in May which revealed a culture of bullying and abuse at the elite school.

The documentary is focused on relations between students, rather than between students and teachers.

The children of Crown Prince Frederik, the heir to the Danish throne, and Crown Princess Mary were withdrawn from Herlufsholm in the summer and have now started at different schools.

Danish high schools to offer enrolment exam two weeks after term starts

Danish upper secondary schools – commonly referred to as ‘gymnasium’ – are to introduce new admission tests allowing new students to enrol after the start of term.

Published: 11 August 2022 14:54 CEST
An extra admission test for young people who want to attend gymnasier – upper secondary schools, attended by young people aged 16-19 – will be offered two weeks after the normal start of term, Denmark’s ministry for education said in a press statement on Thursday.

The idea is aimed at applicants who begin a different education course but quickly regret their choice and decide instead to apply for gymnasium, which is the most straightforward path to university.

The new tests will be available from the current academic year onwards, meaning students about to begin the new school term will be able to fall back on it should they decide to.

The extra admission tests will take place on August 25th, the education ministry said.

“The introduction of the extra admission test should be seen in light of the fact that the last exams under the current system take place before the start of the school term. It was therefore necessary last year to conduct extraordinary admissions tests after the start of term,” the ministry said.

The new system removes the need for “extraordinary” exams with a set late exam already placed in the schedule, the ministry added.

All students who apply to an upper secondary school after the start of term will be required to pass the test to be enrolled.

