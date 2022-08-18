Danish boarding school teachers created ‘unsafe’ learning environment

A report conducted by consultancy firm Nordic Learning, seen by broadcaster TV2, concluded that teachers had failed to provide a safe space for students in some instances, TV2 writes.

Lessons are described to contain “intimidating and humiliating communication, where students can be made to feel stupid if they, for example, do not correctly answer a question,” the report states.

It also states that “some of the teachers relate negatively to students” according to TV2.

The report was ordered by Herlufsholm itself in November 2021, and was originally scheduled to be submitted in June.

The school planned to read the report before publishing it, but has not yet done so, news wire Ritzau writes.

Herlufsholm has been the subject of extensive public criticism and scrutiny following a documentary by broadcaster TV2 in May which revealed a culture of bullying and abuse at the elite school.

The documentary is focused on relations between students, rather than between students and teachers.

The children of Crown Prince Frederik, the heir to the Danish throne, and Crown Princess Mary were withdrawn from Herlufsholm in the summer and have now started at different schools.