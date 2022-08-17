Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PROPERTY

House prices in Denmark fall as more properties put on market

The Danish housing market has seen a changing trend during the summer with the price of both houses and apartments falling.

Published: 17 August 2022 15:15 CEST
House prices in Denmark fall as more properties put on market
Mægler fra Nybolig sætter "Til salg"-skilt op ved bolig i Odsherred den 29. juni 2021

July saw the first average decreases in the prices of both houses and apartments for several months.

The price of houses fell by 1 percent, whole privately-owned apartments on the market fell in price by 1.5 percent, new data from real estate site Boligsiden show.

The number of apartments on the market has increased by 7.2 percent, meanwhile. For houses, there was a 3.8 percent increase to the number of properties available.

The numbers observed by estate agents in July indicate a new reality on the housing market, according to housing economist Mira Lie Nielsen of Nykredit.

Nielsen told news wire Ritzau that “buyers now have a better set of cards in their hands.”

“The supply has become bigger. Now prices are also starting to give way. Sellers can certainly feel this,” she said.

“Prices have begun to give way to the pressure from increasing interest, higher inflation and the economic uncertainty that has built up,” Nielsen said.

That assessment was echoed by Arbejdernes Landsbank senior economist Jeppe Buul Borre.

“We are seeing a housing supply that has grown. Earlier in the year, the supply was at its lowest for around a decade and a half. But it’s begun to increase during the spring and summer,” he said to Ritzau.

“On the other hand, it has become more expensive to buy and live in a home. That also means that this demand for housing, which has been extremely high for the last couple of years, is not what it once was,” he said.

The trend must continue for several months before any certain conclusions can be drawn, he also noted, but added nevertheless that the drop seen in July was “probably the start of a further fall” in prices.

“We are looking ahead to a market where heating of housing has become more expensive. Interest rates have also gone up, so when you need to finance the purchase of a property, that has also become more expensive,” he said.

Regional differences in the current trend were meanwhile pointed out by Nielsen, who said that the Greater Copenhagen region had seen a larger increase in the number of properties on the market than other parts of Denmark.

“The marked slowing down of the property market can be seen at the moment in the market for private apartments, where the number of transactions has fallen markedly,” she said.

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: Denmark’s new property tax rules from 2024

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

PROPERTY

Denmark opposition wants tax deductions for first-time home buyers 

Denmark’s Liberal (Venstre) party, the largest opposition party, says it wants to make home ownership more affordable in Denmark. 

Published: 8 August 2022 12:00 CEST
Denmark opposition wants tax deductions for first-time home buyers 

Under the proposal, first-time home buyers could be given tax deductions on savings set aside for buying a home, newspaper Berlingske reports.

Specifically, would-be homeowners could receive a 20 percent tax reduction on up to 50,000 kroner per year for five years, according to the Liberal plan, which the party is set to present on Monday.

As such, a couple which together saved 500,000 kroner over a five-year period would get a benefit of 100,000 kroner under the proposed tax deduction.

In addition to the tax plan, the Liberals want to spend 100 million kroner yearly building housing, with 122,000 new homes for buyers planned over the next ten years. Municipalities would be given incentives to build more homes with shorter processing times under the scheme.

The Liberals estimate that the savings scheme for first-time buyers would be used by around 50,000 people per year and therefore cost around 1 billion kroner annually.

READ MORE: Danish apartment sales cool to eight-year low  

A reform of job centres and municipal employment services, which the Liberals will also present in the near future, would help to save money which could be spent on the home ownership plan, party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jenses also said in the Berlingske interview.

The Liberals party count with the support of the Conservatives and the Danish People’s Party, although the former party is reported to favour broader tax cuts.

The Social Democratic government opposes the plan. Housing minister Christian Rabjerg Madsen told Berlingske that the proposal would push up house prices in larger cities, forcing people on normal incomes to move away from larger population centres.

SHOW COMMENTS