Denmark to propose removal of age limit for legal gender change 

A new LGBTQ+ plan presented by the Danish government includes a proposal to expand access to legal gender change to all children regardless of age. 

Published: 17 August 2022 15:38 CEST
Denmark's government supports expanding access to legal gender change to all children regardless of age. Photo by daniel james on Unsplash

Currently, only after the age of 18 can people apply to legally change their gender marker on government documents. 

The new plan would strike that age cap, but children 15 years of age or younger would need the consent of their parents or guardians.

Legal gender change for someone resident in Denmark means that a person changes their gender in the national personal registration system, the Centrale Personregister (CPR).

According to the Danish Health Authority, some trans people prefer to change their CPR number so that it more closely reflects their gender identity. Generally, a CPR number with an even last digit denotes the holder is female. An odd last digit denotes a male.

There is no requirement to have requested or received any medical treatment in order to change legal gender.

It’s the second time the governing Social Democrats have proposed the change — it failed in 2020 to garner enough support in parliament, although there was partial support from left-wing parties.

Since then, parliament has consulted with the Danish Council on Ethics (Det Etiske Råd) on the issue of appropriate ages for legal gender change, which proposed lowering the age limit to 10-12 years old. 

“It must be considered doubtful whether children prior to puberty can perceive the fundamental reasons for, and grasp the consequences of, a possible legal gender change,” the council said at the time.

“Such a judgement requires a certain level of maturity and consciousness. One must assume that no elementary school child can formulate, by themselves, a desire to change their legal gender,” it said.

The equality spokesperson with the Conservative party, Birgitte Bergmann, told newspaper Jyllands-Posten her party was directly opposed to the government proposal, which is set to be tabled as a parliamentary bill in October.

Danish government changes stance on EU business equality quota

Denmark’s government now supports an EU directive aimed at boosting the number of women in senior business roles, in a reversal of its earlier stance.

Published: 21 February 2022 14:32 CET
The government was previously against an EU directive which calls for at least 40 percent of company boards to be women. There must also be 40 percent men on company boards. The directive applies to companies with more than 250 people on their payrolls.

But that has now changed with the current government reversing its previous position as well as that of several Danish governments which preceded it, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports.

“The argument against this was that we believed we could easily promote progress ourselves [without the directive, ed.]. So an EU law was not necessary. But the status is that nothing has really happened,” minister for equality Trine Bramsen told the newspaper.

“We don’t think it’s going fast enough. That’s why we now wish to join the EU position on this area,” she said.

The EU directive states that companies should select board members based on set and neutral criteria, according to Jyllands-Posten’s report. That means that, should two candidates be equally qualified, the one from the underrepresented sex should be preferred for the position.

Data from Bramsen’s ministry show that the proportion of women on the boards of 190 of the largest stock market companies was 26 percent in 2021. That is an increase from 20 percent in 2017. But that increase is not sufficient, the minister said.

Governments in Germany and the Netherlands both also recently dropped opposition to the directive, according to Jyllands-Posten.

The Danish government will soon present a bill proposal setting down new equality criteria for Danish company boards, Bramsen also said.

