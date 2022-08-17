Read news from:
CARLSBERG

Danish brewer Carlsberg posts loss after Russia exit

Carlsberg reported a loss for the first half of the year on Wednesday as the Danish brewer's decision to exit Russia hit its bottom line despite surging sales.

Published: 17 August 2022 13:11 CEST
Carlsberg announced a dip in profits after quitting the Russian market. File photo: Yves Herman/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

Russia accounted for nine percent of Carlsberg’s profits last year, but the group decided to sell its operations there, joining a foreign business exodus following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions against the country.

The group booked losses totalling 5.3 billion kroner ($721 million) in the first six months of the year.

But the company reported a 23 percent increase in revenue to 35.4 million kroner over the same period, pushed up by its Carlsberg and Tuborg brands.

Despite the loss, Carlsberg CEO Cees’t Hart said the group’s half-year results were now “well ahead” of pre-pandemic levels.

“We’re very satisfied with the strong set of results for the first half year in light of the severe challenges stemming from the war in Ukraine, rising commodity prices and energy costs, and the pandemic,” Hart said in a statement.

But he warned that “global uncertainty remains high”, with rising costs posing a challenge in coming quarters as inflation soars worldwide.

SAS

SAS strike affected 380,000 passengers in July

More than 3,700 flights where cancelled and 380,000 passengers where affected by the 15-day strike which hit Scandinavia's SAS airline last month, the company has revealed.

Published: 5 August 2022 15:08 CEST
“We sincerely apologize to our customers who were affected by the July strike,” Anko van der Werff, the company’s chief executive, said in a press release. “We are happy operations returned to normality again allowing us to start regaining our customers’ trust.”

According to the release, 1.3 million passengers travelled with the airline in July, which was still a 23 percent increase on the same month last year, when Covid-19 restrictions were still reducing tourism levels.

“In comparison with last month, the total number of passengers decreased with 32 percent and capacity was decreased by 23 percent, which was a result from the 15-day pilot strike,” the release read. 

Pilot unions in Sweden, Denmark and Norway, went on strike for 15 days last month over pay, conditions, and the company’s refusal to rehire pilots laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic on the same terms as before. 

The strike, which cost the airline between €9m and €12m a day, was ended on July 19th, after which it took several days to get flights back to normal

Van der Werff said company said it would now continue putting in place its restructuring plan, SAS FORWARD, and push ahead with restructuring in the US, where the company has filed for Chapter 11. 

He said these would both “accelerate the transformation process that will lead to a financially stable airline, that will be able to deliver the service our customers are expecting”. 

