Danish Red Cross sends record number of families on charity vacation

This summer saw higher demand for the Red Cross’s holiday camps due to the difficult economic situation, Marie-Louise Gotholdt, head of the Red Cross in Denmark, said in a statement on Monday.
“It means a lot to families that they get some good experiences,” Gotholdt said.
“This gives children something to talk about with their friends when they meet again after the summer holidays,” she said.
The Red Cross summer holiday camps are offered to refugee families and those from vulnerable backgrounds. The organisation runs the vacations at 21 different camping sites across Denmark, including at popular locations Tisvildeleje, Isefjord and Hvide Klint.
The organisation said it was able to meet demand and all families that applied were able to enjoy some holiday fun at one of the camps.
The Danish Red Cross has arranged the vacations since 2005.
