Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WILDFIRES

2022 sees record wildfire destruction in Europe: EU

Europe's blistering summer may not be over yet, but 2022 is already breaking records, with nearly 660,000 hectares ravaged since January, according to the EU's satellite monitoring service.

Published: 14 August 2022 08:47 CEST
Firefighters douse smouldering rubbles in a burnt house in spain
Firefighters douse smouldering rubbles in a burnt house after a wildfire in the Valle del Arlanza, near Burgos in Spain on July 25, 2022. (Photo by CESAR MANSO / AFP)

And while countries on the Mediterranean have normally been the main seats of fires in Europe, this year, other countries are also suffering heavily.

Fires this year have forced people to flee their homes, destroyed buildings and burned forests in EU countries, including Austria, Croatia, France, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

Some 659,541 hectares (1.6 million acres) have been destroyed so far, data from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) showed, setting a record at this point in the year since data collection began in 2006.

Europe has suffered a series of heatwaves, forest fires and historic drought that experts say are being driven by human-induced climate change.

They warn more frequent and longer heatwaves are on the way.

The worst-affected country has been Spain, where fire has destroyed 244,924 hectares, according to EFFIS data.

The EFFIS uses satellite data from the EU’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service (CAMS).

READ ALSO: EXPLAINED: How the climate crisis is hitting Europe hard

The data comes after CAMS said Friday that 2022 was a record year for wildfire activity in southwestern Europe and warned that a large proportion of western Europe was now in “extreme fire danger”.

“2022 is already a record year, just below 2017,” EFFIS coordinator Jesus San-Miguel said. In 2017, 420,913 hectares had burned by August 13, rising to 988,087 hectares by the end of the year.

“The situation in terms of drought and extremely high temperatures has affected all of Europe this year and the overall situation in the region is worrying, while we are still in the middle of the fire season,” he said.

Since 2010, there had been a trend towards more fires in central and northern Europe, with fires in countries that “normally do not experience fires in their territory”, he added.

“The overall fire season in the EU is really driven mainly by countries in the Mediterranean region, except in years like this one, in which fires also happen in central and northern regions,” he added.

READ MORE:

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Denmark set for heatwave on cloudless August weekend

A new round of hot temperatures is expected in Denmark this weekend as a weather front moves across the country from the south.

Published: 12 August 2022 10:57 CEST
Denmark set for heatwave on cloudless August weekend

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) forecasts a heat wave and near cloudless skies on both Saturday and Sunday.

“We are going into three days with lots of sun and temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees. Perhaps up to 32 degrees on Saturday,” DMI meteorologist Anja Bodholdt said.

South Jutland will see the highest temperatures of all, but the whole of Denmark is expected to swelter under the late summer heat.

Eastern coasts will be the coolest areas, with mild easterly winds taking the edge off the heat.

“There will not be much wind, either,” Bodholdt warned however.

“It will be mild to moderate and come from the east,” she said.

Temperatures will also be warm during the evening and at night.

A heatwave is defined as a period with average temperatures above 28 degrees on three consecutive days.

“It’s heat that is further down (south) on the continent that will be moving up over Denmark in the coming days,” Bodholdt said.

Next week will see temperatures remain high but with less predictable weather, the meteorologist said.

Those considering a barbecue should be cautious, with Danish Emergency Management Agency (Beredskabsstyrelsen, DEMA) stating the warm weather and recent lack of rain mean an elevated risk for fires this weekend. 

READ ALSO: What is meant by Denmark’s ’red’ wildfire hazard index?

SHOW COMMENTS