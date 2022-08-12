Denmark set for heatwave on cloudless August weekend

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) forecasts a heat wave and near cloudless skies on both Saturday and Sunday.

“We are going into three days with lots of sun and temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees. Perhaps up to 32 degrees on Saturday,” DMI meteorologist Anja Bodholdt said.

South Jutland will see the highest temperatures of all, but the whole of Denmark is expected to swelter under the late summer heat.

Eastern coasts will be the coolest areas, with mild easterly winds taking the edge off the heat.

“There will not be much wind, either,” Bodholdt warned however.

“It will be mild to moderate and come from the east,” she said.

Temperatures will also be warm during the evening and at night.

A heatwave is defined as a period with average temperatures above 28 degrees on three consecutive days.

“It’s heat that is further down (south) on the continent that will be moving up over Denmark in the coming days,” Bodholdt said.

Next week will see temperatures remain high but with less predictable weather, the meteorologist said.

Those considering a barbecue should be cautious, with Danish Emergency Management Agency (Beredskabsstyrelsen, DEMA) stating the warm weather and recent lack of rain mean an elevated risk for fires this weekend.

