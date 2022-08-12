Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Denmark set for heatwave on cloudless August weekend

A new round of hot temperatures is expected in Denmark this weekend as a weather front moves across the country from the south.

Published: 12 August 2022 10:57 CEST
Denmark set for heatwave on cloudless August weekend
Denmark is set for more beach weather this weekend, like in this image from July. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) forecasts a heat wave and near cloudless skies on both Saturday and Sunday.

“We are going into three days with lots of sun and temperatures between 25 and 30 degrees. Perhaps up to 32 degrees on Saturday,” DMI meteorologist Anja Bodholdt said.

South Jutland will see the highest temperatures of all, but the whole of Denmark is expected to swelter under the late summer heat.

Eastern coasts will be the coolest areas, with mild easterly winds taking the edge off the heat.

“There will not be much wind, either,” Bodholdt warned however.

“It will be mild to moderate and come from the east,” she said.

Temperatures will also be warm during the evening and at night.

A heatwave is defined as a period with average temperatures above 28 degrees on three consecutive days.

“It’s heat that is further down (south) on the continent that will be moving up over Denmark in the coming days,” Bodholdt said.

Next week will see temperatures remain high but with less predictable weather, the meteorologist said.

Those considering a barbecue should be cautious, with Danish Emergency Management Agency (Beredskabsstyrelsen, DEMA) stating the warm weather and recent lack of rain mean an elevated risk for fires this weekend. 

READ ALSO: What is meant by Denmark’s ’red’ wildfire hazard index?

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Denmark could get ‘last heatwave of the summer’ this weekend

Meteorologists in Denmark have forecasted hot weather in coming days, which they predict will be the last heatwave of the summer.

Published: 9 August 2022 15:37 CEST
Denmark could get 'last heatwave of the summer' this weekend

A regional heatwave in the southern part of the country is forecast by the Danish Meteorlogical Institute (DMI).

Regional temperatures could hit 28 degrees, particularly in the south of the country. The hot weather is expected to be the last of the summer.

“Zealand, Lolland Falster and the south of Jutland could get to over 28 degrees (Celsius) in some locations from Friday,” Martin Lindberg, DMI meteorologist, told news wire Ritzau.

A heatwave is defined as a period with average temperatures above 28 degrees on three consecutive days.

“There will of course be high pressure fronts later in the summer and maybe also in September, but they will be shorter and probably not as warm,” Lindberg said.

This year’s summer has been cooler than the average for recent years, albeit with short, hot periods, the meteorologist said.

“It’s a bit odd that it has swung so much this year. It’s remarkable that we, during a relatively cool summer, almost broke heat records like we did in July,” he said.

READ ALSO: Denmark posts hottest July day since 1940s but all-time record holds

A temperature of 35.9 degrees was recorded by DMI on Lolland on July 20th, an all-time record for the month of July. The previous record was from 1975.

Although this year’s summer has been cooler than usual, it has also been dry.

“July was a dry month and we also think August could be very dry,” Lindberg said.

Last month saw a total of 44 millimetres of precipitation. DMI records show the average for the month of July to be 73 millimetres.

SHOW COMMENTS