Danish high schools to offer enrolment exam two weeks after term starts

An extra admission test for young people who want to attend gymnasier – upper secondary schools, attended by young people aged 16-19 – will be offered two weeks after the normal start of term, Denmark’s ministry for education said in a press statement on Thursday.

The idea is aimed at applicants who begin a different education course but quickly regret their choice and decide instead to apply for gymnasium, which is the most straightforward path to university.

The new tests will be available from the current academic year onwards, meaning students about to begin the new school term will be able to fall back on it should they decide to.

The extra admission tests will take place on August 25th, the education ministry said.

“The introduction of the extra admission test should be seen in light of the fact that the last exams under the current system take place before the start of the school term. It was therefore necessary last year to conduct extraordinary admissions tests after the start of term,” the ministry said.

The new system removes the need for “extraordinary” exams with a set late exam already placed in the schedule, the ministry added.

All students who apply to an upper secondary school after the start of term will be required to pass the test to be enrolled.