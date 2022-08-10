Read news from:
Denmark gives cash to 400,000 households hit by energy costs

A cash payout of 6,000 kroner was sent to around 400,000 households in Dennmark on Wednesday in a measure intended to relieve people struggling with high energy costs.

Published: 10 August 2022 16:33 CEST
Danish minister for climate, energy and critical supplies Dan Jørgensen confirms a one-off cash benefit for eligible homes amid high energy prices in February 2022. Photo: Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix

The one-off payouts, which were agreed by parliament in March, were sent on Wednesday to over 400,000 households which meet the criteria set to receive the relief.

“We hope that this outstretched hand of 6,000 kroner will be a helping hand in a difficult time for Danes who are finding it hardest of all due to increasing heating prices,” the minister for climate, energy and critical supplies, Dan Jørgensen, said in a statement.

All residents of Denmark are eligible to receive the payments, provided their household meets the relevant criteria – not just Danish nationals as could be inferred from Jørgensen’s statement.

“It was important for the parties behind this agreement to help in a way that could be felt and in a targeted way. We think this cash will make a difference,” he said.

Households with a collective pre-tax income of under 706,000 kroner are eligible for the one-off cash boosts, which are costing the government 2.4 billion kroner.

Additionally, the household should be primarily heated by individual gas heaters, electronic radiators or be located in a district heating area in which the heating is produced by at least 65 percent gas.

Eligible houses do not have to apply for the cheque and will receive the payment automatically to their designated account (Nemkonto). In households with more than one person, the oldest member of the household receives the payment.

Errors in registration data can result in households which meet the criteria not receiving payments automatically, according to the Danish Energy Agency. People who believe that their household meets the criteria, but have not received the money, will be able to apply for it to be sent to them at a later date. Application will be possible from January 2023. 

Jørgensen said on Wednesday that the government did not expect any further cash payouts to be made to homes heated by gas. Instead, the government’s focus is to move away from dependence on gas as an energy source.

“Before the summer holidays we made a plan that ensures we phase out gas as a heating source, he said.

READ ALSO: Denmark announces major plan to replace gas heating in homes

ECONOMY

Has Denmark’s record price inflation peaked?

Consumer prices have climbed 8.7 percent since July 2021, according to figures from the government agency Statistics Denmark.

Published: 10 August 2022 11:43 CEST
An 8.7 percent increase in prices in Denmark represents the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced since 1983.

It is also 0.5 percent higher than the inflation level recorded in June.

Inflation is measured as a corrected average of price increases over a one-year period for product groups including food, energy, restaurant visits and clothes.

Skyrocketing prices for food, electricity, and fuel are driving the change to price indices.

Food and non-alcoholic drinks were 14,6 percent more expensive in July than they were 12 months prior. The category for milk, cheese and eggs has seen a 24.5 percent increase in price over the last year.

“Today’s numbers are equivalent to an average family having to pay 5,300 kroner more for their monthly consumption compared to a year ago,” Danske Bank’s senior economist Lars Olsen said in a written comment.

“Even if you account for wage increases during that time, there is still a fall in living standards of 3,200 kroner per month,” he said.

But there could soon be an end to the discouraging numbers and spiralling prices, according to another analyst.

“If our prognosis is correct, inflation will peak during the late summer and will gradually increase towards the turn of the year,” said Tore Stramer, lead economist with the Danish Chamber of Commerce (Dansk Erhverv).

“And then in 2023 – hopefully before we reach the summer – we will have inflation back at two to three percent, which is a more normal level,” he said.

That prediction is subject to uncertainty, Stramer stressed. Inflation has previously confounded expectations and has increased by more than predicted in recent months.

“If we get new increases in energy prices and the cost of raw materials, we can’t rule out inflation becoming stuck at the current high level for longer than expected,” he said.

Danske Bank’s Olsen also said he expect inflation to trend downwards in the latter months of 2022.

But it will be “a long time before we are down at normal inflation levels”, he said.

