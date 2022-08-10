Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

MONEY

Danish banks lower charge for customers who make purchases abroad 

An order went into effect Wednesday requiring Danske Bank and Nordea to charge customers less when paying in foreign currencies. 

Published: 10 August 2022 10:14 CEST
Danish banks lower charge for customers who make purchases abroad 
Users of Dankort debit cards from Nordea and Danske Bank will now pay lower surcharges on payments made abroad, but the banks want to reverse the order. Photo: Kristian Djurhuus/Ritzau Scanpix

Customers at Danske Bank and Nordea will now pay a lower charge when they use their bank-issued debit card – referred to as a Dankort – to make purchases when abroad.

Earlier this year, the Competition Council (Konkurrencerådet) determined both Danske Bank and Nordea added unreasonable surcharges to purchases abroad — 1.5 percent within the EU and 2 percent for the rest of the world. 

As per the Competition Council’s findings, Danske Bank must drop the currency exchange surcharge altogether within the EU and reduce the rate to 1.5 percent outside the bloc, broadcaster DR reports on Wednesday.

Nordea has changed its surcharge from 1.5 percent in the EU and 2 percent in the rest of the world to 1 and 1.5 percent respectively.

Danske Bank opposes the Competition Council ruling. The bank has appealed the decision and will argue its case before a judge at the Copenhagen District Court. No date has yet been set for a hearing.

“Although we don’t agree with the council’s decision and have appealed the case with the courts, this is a case of an order by an authority, which we have to comply with by the set deadline,” Danske Bank head of media communications Stefan Singh Kailay told DR via email.

“That is exactly what we have done with the price changes of August 1st. That does not change our view of the ruling,” he wrote.

“(The council) is focusing on one element of the overall payment transaction and the level of profit on that alone, and not on the overall cost of the Visa-Dankort service. This creates a misleading picture of what we actually earn from the cards,” he wrote.

The currency exchange surcharge is applied as a percentage of the amount you pay with your card in a foreign currency, such as in foreign shops, hotels or restaurants as well as on websites.

Nordea, which has also reduced its surcharges, has also appealed against parts of the ruling according to DR.

“We do not think we have charged too much in this area, but conversely have – in good faith – set our prices in a free, competitive market. We have full transparency with our customers in this area,” the bank’s head of media communications Stine Wind told DR via email.

“Every time you complete a payment in a foreign currency with your card, you can see how much you pay as currency exchange surcharge in our Wallet,” she added.

READ MORE: Danish banks raise interest rates but many remain negative 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

PROPERTY

Denmark opposition wants tax deductions for first-time home buyers 

Denmark’s Liberal (Venstre) party, the largest opposition party, says it wants to make home ownership more affordable in Denmark. 

Published: 8 August 2022 12:00 CEST
Denmark opposition wants tax deductions for first-time home buyers 

Under the proposal, first-time home buyers could be given tax deductions on savings set aside for buying a home, newspaper Berlingske reports.

Specifically, would-be homeowners could receive a 20 percent tax reduction on up to 50,000 kroner per year for five years, according to the Liberal plan, which the party is set to present on Monday.

As such, a couple which together saved 500,000 kroner over a five-year period would get a benefit of 100,000 kroner under the proposed tax deduction.

In addition to the tax plan, the Liberals want to spend 100 million kroner yearly building housing, with 122,000 new homes for buyers planned over the next ten years. Municipalities would be given incentives to build more homes with shorter processing times under the scheme.

The Liberals estimate that the savings scheme for first-time buyers would be used by around 50,000 people per year and therefore cost around 1 billion kroner annually.

READ MORE: Danish apartment sales cool to eight-year low  

A reform of job centres and municipal employment services, which the Liberals will also present in the near future, would help to save money which could be spent on the home ownership plan, party leader Jakob Ellemann-Jenses also said in the Berlingske interview.

The Liberals party count with the support of the Conservatives and the Danish People’s Party, although the former party is reported to favour broader tax cuts.

The Social Democratic government opposes the plan. Housing minister Christian Rabjerg Madsen told Berlingske that the proposal would push up house prices in larger cities, forcing people on normal incomes to move away from larger population centres.

SHOW COMMENTS