Frederiksen could call for election as early as next week

A new opinion poll from Voxmeter by news agency Ritzau gives the Social Democrats, prime minister Mette Frederiksen’s party, their worst showing since 2015.

Pressure is mounting for the Social Democrats to call for an election as the ‘blue bloc’ — anchored by the Liberal party (Venstre) and the Conservative People’s Party (De Konservative) — command 50 percent of the vote according to the latest poll. Meanwhile, the ‘red bloc’ holds just 47.5 percent.

The Social Liberals (De Radikale), also of the red bloc, have demanded that Frederiksen hold elections by October at the latest. (Legally, the next general election can take place as late as June 4th, 2023.)

Analysts say Frederiksen could call for an election as early as next week, when the Social Democrats convene for their summer group meeting.

READ MORE: A foreigner’s guide to understanding Danish politics in five minutes

‘Hacker attacks’ keep 7-Eleven shuttered (with a few exceptions)

The vast majority of Denmark’s 176 7-Eleven convenience stores remain hamstrung on Tuesday after what is believed to be a cyber attack on Monday. However, you’ll still be able to pick up GLS packages at ‘closed’ stores, and five capital-area stores can now accept purchases through MobilePay and cash.

The reopened stores are at Rigshosital, Vesterbrogade, Lyngby Storcenter, and Gammel Kongevej in Copenhagen. Another at the Buddinge Station is Søborg is also back in action.

READ MORE: Danish convenience stores closed by suspected cyber attack

More ‘poor payers,’ but less average debt

Denmark’s largest list of debtors — the RKI, or Riber’s credit information, run by Experian — has increased for the first time since 2014.

The list is up a very modest 0.5 percent in the last six months, but Experian analysts expect that number to climb before the end of the year.

“The whole world situation is a bit shaky at the moment,” says Experian director Bo Rasmussen. “War, inflation and rising prices everywhere have an effect on people’s private finances, so you don’t have the same leeway as you did one or two years ago.”

Just under 172,000 Danes are registered on the RKI after being reported for not paying bills. Appearing on the registry can make it harder to rent an apartment, get a job, or even a mobile phone.

On the upside, the average person on the RKI owes about 55,000 kroner in unpaid bills, down from about 65,000 kroner last year.

READ MORE: Boligstøtte: Who can claim Denmark’s national rent subsidy?

Copenhagen Fashion Week dawns

Tuesday marks the beginning of Copenhagen Fashion Week, when buyers from all over the world gather to see Danish designers present their newest wares.

Industry analysts aren’t bullish about the event’s prospects, though, according to broadcaster DR. After a record-breaking 45.1 billion kroner year for Danish fashion companies in 2021, the war in Ukraine and dwindling consumer confidence is likely to mean fewer sales and zero growth.