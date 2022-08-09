Denmark could get ‘last heatwave of the summer’ this weekend

A regional heatwave in the southern part of the country is forecast by the Danish Meteorlogical Institute (DMI).

Regional temperatures could hit 28 degrees, particularly in the south of the country. The hot weather is expected to be the last of the summer.

“Zealand, Lolland Falster and the south of Jutland could get to over 28 degrees (Celsius) in some locations from Friday,” Martin Lindberg, DMI meteorologist, told news wire Ritzau.

A heatwave is defined as a period with average temperatures above 28 degrees on three consecutive days.

“There will of course be high pressure fronts later in the summer and maybe also in September, but they will be shorter and probably not as warm,” Lindberg said.

This year’s summer has been cooler than the average for recent years, albeit with short, hot periods, the meteorologist said.

“It’s a bit odd that it has swung so much this year. It’s remarkable that we, during a relatively cool summer, almost broke heat records like we did in July,” he said.

A temperature of 35.9 degrees was recorded by DMI on Lolland on July 20th, an all-time record for the month of July. The previous record was from 1975.

Although this year’s summer has been cooler than usual, it has also been dry.

“July was a dry month and we also think August could be very dry,” Lindberg said.

Last month saw a total of 44 millimetres of precipitation. DMI records show the average for the month of July to be 73 millimetres.