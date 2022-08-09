Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WEATHER

Denmark could get ‘last heatwave of the summer’ this weekend

Meteorologists in Denmark have forecasted hot weather in coming days, which they predict will be the last heatwave of the summer.

Published: 9 August 2022 15:37 CEST
Denmark could get 'last heatwave of the summer' this weekend
This year's summer has been cooler than average but with short, hot: Olafur Steinar Gestsson/Ritzau Scanpix periods. File photo

A regional heatwave in the southern part of the country is forecast by the Danish Meteorlogical Institute (DMI).

Regional temperatures could hit 28 degrees, particularly in the south of the country. The hot weather is expected to be the last of the summer.

“Zealand, Lolland Falster and the south of Jutland could get to over 28 degrees (Celsius) in some locations from Friday,” Martin Lindberg, DMI meteorologist, told news wire Ritzau.

A heatwave is defined as a period with average temperatures above 28 degrees on three consecutive days.

“There will of course be high pressure fronts later in the summer and maybe also in September, but they will be shorter and probably not as warm,” Lindberg said.

This year’s summer has been cooler than the average for recent years, albeit with short, hot periods, the meteorologist said.

“It’s a bit odd that it has swung so much this year. It’s remarkable that we, during a relatively cool summer, almost broke heat records like we did in July,” he said.

READ ALSO: Denmark posts hottest July day since 1940s but all-time record holds

A temperature of 35.9 degrees was recorded by DMI on Lolland on July 20th, an all-time record for the month of July. The previous record was from 1975.

Although this year’s summer has been cooler than usual, it has also been dry.

“July was a dry month and we also think August could be very dry,” Lindberg said.

Last month saw a total of 44 millimetres of precipitation. DMI records show the average for the month of July to be 73 millimetres.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WEATHER

Denmark posts hottest July day since 1940s but all-time record holds

A new record temperature for the month of July was recorded in Denmark on Wednesday afternoon.

Published: 20 July 2022 16:28 CEST
Denmark posts hottest July day since 1940s but all-time record holds

Heat measuring 35.6 degrees Celsius was measured at Borris in West Jutland at around 3pm, the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) confirmed on social media.

The previous July record, 35.3 degrees at Erslev on the island of Mors as well as at Studsgård near Herning, has stood since 1941.

The warmest July overall in Denmark was recorded in 2006, when the average temperature was 19.8 degrees.

Meteorologists earlier said there were “clear possibilities” the country would set an all-time record temperature on Wednesday, but that is yet to happen at the time of writing.

The current highest temperature in Denmark was set in August 47 years ago, when 36.4 degrees Celsius were measured in the town of Holstebro in South Jutland in 1975.

Should a new record be set later on Wednesday, it will likely occur close to the location of the existing one, with a section of South and West Jutland receiving the hottest air as warm weather pushes north from Germany.

Temperatures were expected to top at around 3pm. Records were therefore most likely to be broken around this time.

However, DR’s meteorologist and weather presenter Søren Jacobsen told the broadcaster’s live blog that “yesterday’s maximum temperatures fell between 4pm and 5pm. It’s likely that will also happen today”.

Wednesday’s weather is generally hot and dry across Denmark.

SHOW COMMENTS