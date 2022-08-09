Read news from:
7-Eleven stores slowly reopen in Denmark after hack

7-Eleven said on Tuesday its stores in Denmark were slowly reopening after a hacker attack knocked out cash tills in locations across the country. 

Published: 9 August 2022 14:15 CEST
The entrance to a Danish 7-eleven store on Tuesday. Photo: Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix

“Yesterday, we were the victims of a computer hack. We resumed operations in some stores overnight,” 7-Eleven said. 

“We expect to open more during the day,” it added in its statement Tuesday. 

The sudden outage occurred on Monday, a first for the US convenience store chain in Denmark, where it operates 175 stores. 

It did not say who might have been behind the attack.

Five stores were so far open again, which were for now only receiving payments in cash or via a mobile phone application.  

Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven has than 77,000 stores worldwide which it operates either directly or under licence.

CRIME

Danish convenience stores closed by suspected cyber attack

The convenience store chain 7-eleven has closed all of its outlets across Denmark on Monday after being hit by a suspected cyber attack.

Published: 8 August 2022 16:34 CEST
A suspected cyber attack on 7-eleven stores, ubiquitous in large towns and at rail stations across Denmark, means that “we cannot use cash registers and/or receive payments,” the company wrote on its Facebook page.

“We are therefore closed until we know the extent [of the attack]. We hope to be able to open stores again soon,” it wrote.

There are 176 7-eleven stores in total in Denmark.

The company’s CEO, Jesper Østergaard, told broadcaster DR that cash registers “suddenly” began to malfunction in stores.

“This has never happened before and we’re working hard to find out what exactly has happened,” he said.

“There is currently no timescale so we are keeping all of our stores closed. We will decide later what to do next,” he told the broadcaster around midday on Monday.

All stores in the country are affected with some placing paper signs in their windows to inform customers of the closure, according to reports.

