TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Why the US climate deal is a boon for Denmark, a plan to help first-time home buyers, and a prince and princess at your child's high school are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 8 August 2022 08:14 CEST
On Friday, August 5th, ships from the Russian Northern Fleet sailed through the Great Belt, monitored closely by the Danish Defense. Photo: Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix

Liberal party to propose tax deductions for first-time home buyers 

While the government remains skeptical, the Liberal Party (Venstre) will Monday present its plan to make home ownership more accessible in Denmark. 

Under the proposal, first-time home buyers could receive a 20 percent tax reduction on up to 50,000 kroner per year for five years, according to newspaper Berlingske. In five years, a couple could together save 500,000 kroner and get a tax benefit of 100,000 kroner. 

How the Liberal Party would fund the tax benefit, which is estimated to cost 1 billion kroner a year, remains unclear. While they count with the support of the Conservatives and the Danish People’s Party, the government opposes the plan.

READ MORE: Danish apartment sales cool to eight-year low  

Green energy sector in Denmark to see boost from US climate plan 

The United States Senate passed a $370 billion package — that’s 2.7 trillion kroner — earmarked for reducing the emission of greenhouse gases by 2030. A considerable chunk of that money could end up in Denmark, according to green energy experts, and particularly in the pockets of Danish wind energy companies. 

The USA also has its own companies that will bid,” says Kristian Jensen of business organisation Green Power Denmark. “But we can see that the Danish wind turbine manufacturers are unique in terms of having high quality and long durability of the turbines.” 

READ MORE: Danish offshore wind could help Europe ditch fossil fuels 

Danish royal students go mainstream 

After a TV2 documentary revealed a culture of bullying at elite boarding school Herlufsholm, the royal family pulled Prince Christian, 16, and Princess Isabella, 15, from their enrollments. 

At the start of the new term today, Isabella begins at Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasium in Østerbro and Christian will attend Ordrup Gymnasium in Charlottenlund, about 20 minutes’ drive north of Copenhagen. 

“What characterizes the chosen schools is that they are quite normal,” says Thomas Larsen, political editor at Radio4 and author of books on the Danish royals. “It is not a boarding school that is largely reserved for the children of the elite. And therefore I believe that the choices they have made now will be well received by the Danes.”  

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

The need for foreign workers, an encouraging Covid snapshot, and incorrigible football fans are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 5 August 2022 08:02 CEST
Labour crisis: ‘we will need many more foreigners’ 

Unmet demand for labour in both private businesses and the public sector has reached a crisis point, according to an appeal to the government to reach a broader labour agreement. 

The municipalities will need 44,000 additional employees by 2030, the National Association of Municipalities says. Meanwhile, Danish businesses could hire 38,000 new workers immediately, according to the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri), which represents the interests of about 19,000 Danish companies. 

Lars Sandahl Sørensen, managing director of DI, firmly believes the answer to the labour shortage lies outside Danish borders. 

“We will need many more foreigners,” Sørensen told Finans. “It is not about getting cheap labour, but about getting people at all. We are in a situation where we do not have employees to carry out the things on green change that we have already decided and that we would like on health and welfare.” 

READ MORE: How can you get a work permit in Denmark if you aren’t an EU national? 

Encouraging Covid snapshot

The latest report from the State’s Serum Institute, the Danish infectious disease agency, says declining viral loads in the wastewater system suggest there’s a lower burden of infection in the country. 

Confirmed cases were down 19 percent between the week of July 11th to the week of July 18th, but since the number of PCR tests administered also decreased 15 percent that’s to be taken with a grain of salt. 

In the same period, new Covid hospital admissions fell nearly a quarter, with a significant decline in the elderly population. 

Omicron sub-variant BA.5 is still responsible for the lion’s share of Covid cases in Denmark, accounting for 92 percent of positive results in the week of July 18th. 

READ MORE: Which Covid self-tests should you buy (and avoid) in Denmark? 

Football fans send two to emergency room 

The double penalty zone authorities established around Brøndby stadium wasn’t enough to prevent more trips to the hospital. 

According to a press release from the Western Copenhagen Police, a group of Brøndby fans “stampeded” one of the stadium entrances prior to the club’s UEFA Conference League qualification match against Swiss side Basel last night. Three stadium stewards were injured, two of whom went to the emergency room. 

It’s unclear whether anyone has been charged in connection with the incident, but police are seeking additional information from anyone who may have witnessed the stampede at 7:12pm. 

Dreary weather to end summer holidays 

This weekend, the last holiday hurrah before many children return to school on Monday, won’t feel much like summer, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute. 

“There will be little or no sun and a few showers” with temperatures between 17 and 22 degrees says DMI meteorologist Mette Wagner. 

It’s a dramatic shift from Thursday, when the 30 degree weather was swept away by a strong rainstorm that dampened an Ed Sheeran concert in Copenhagen. 

