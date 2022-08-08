Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Liberal party to propose tax deductions for first-time home buyers

While the government remains skeptical, the Liberal Party (Venstre) will Monday present its plan to make home ownership more accessible in Denmark.

Under the proposal, first-time home buyers could receive a 20 percent tax reduction on up to 50,000 kroner per year for five years, according to newspaper Berlingske. In five years, a couple could together save 500,000 kroner and get a tax benefit of 100,000 kroner.

How the Liberal Party would fund the tax benefit, which is estimated to cost 1 billion kroner a year, remains unclear. While they count with the support of the Conservatives and the Danish People’s Party, the government opposes the plan.

Green energy sector in Denmark to see boost from US climate plan

The United States Senate passed a $370 billion package — that’s 2.7 trillion kroner — earmarked for reducing the emission of greenhouse gases by 2030. A considerable chunk of that money could end up in Denmark, according to green energy experts, and particularly in the pockets of Danish wind energy companies.

“The USA also has its own companies that will bid,” says Kristian Jensen of business organisation Green Power Denmark. “But we can see that the Danish wind turbine manufacturers are unique in terms of having high quality and long durability of the turbines.”

Danish royal students go mainstream

After a TV2 documentary revealed a culture of bullying at elite boarding school Herlufsholm, the royal family pulled Prince Christian, 16, and Princess Isabella, 15, from their enrollments.

At the start of the new term today, Isabella begins at Ingrid Jespersens Gymnasium in Østerbro and Christian will attend Ordrup Gymnasium in Charlottenlund, about 20 minutes’ drive north of Copenhagen.

“What characterizes the chosen schools is that they are quite normal,” says Thomas Larsen, political editor at Radio4 and author of books on the Danish royals. “It is not a boarding school that is largely reserved for the children of the elite. And therefore I believe that the choices they have made now will be well received by the Danes.”