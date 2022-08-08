For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Why the US climate deal is a boon for Denmark, a plan to help first-time home buyers, and a prince and princess at your child's high school are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 8 August 2022 08:14 CEST
On Friday, August 5th, ships from the Russian Northern Fleet sailed through the Great Belt, monitored closely by the Danish Defense. Photo: Tim Kildeborg Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments