DANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Danish word of the day: Skadefryd

Today's word of the day might be recognisable as a close relative of a popular German loan word.

Published: 8 August 2022 17:33 CEST

What is skadefryd?

Skadefryd can be trace to the German word Schadenfreude. The term originated in the 18th century and has no direct English translation or equivalent — although it is commonly used in modern English as a loan word, so its meaning may not be too surprising.

The German word is a compound of Schaden, meaning (damage/harm) and Freude (joy). The Danish word is exactly the same: skade means harm or injury while fryd is an archaic which means great joy or a feeling of contentment.

While skade is common in modern Danish, fryd has gone out of use — although you might have come across it in the phrase fryd og gammen, roughly “joy and happiness”, which can be found in texts like old-fashioned literature and hymns.

Skadefryd — like Schadenfreude — is when you feel joy or satisfaction at somebody else’s misfortunate.

Why do I need to know skadefryd?

It’s probably worth knowing that Danish has it’s own version of skadefryd, so you don’t drop the German version into a conversation like you might in English.

I’m not to sure how often you might be use it though, as it seems a fairly alien in Danish society to take joy from someone else’s failures.

For example, feeling glad to find out a colleague you didn’t like has been fired is a good example of skadefryd — but I’ve never heard someone openly admitting feeling this way.

Feeling pleasure in smaller misfortunes — such as laughing at other people falling over — is perhaps a slightly more likely, if puerile, scenario.

Philosopher Theodor Adorno has defined skadefryd as “mainly unexpected joy at another’s suffering that is noted as everyday and/or appropriate”.

DANISH WORD OF THE DAY

Danish word of the day: Uenig

The Danish word ‘uenig’ has no exact equivalent in the English language. Do you agree?

Published: 29 July 2022 16:55 CEST
We hope our examples make this article clearer. Let us know if you don't agree. Photo by Clarissa Watson on Unsplash

What is uenig?

So what does it mean?

To be uenig is to disagree or be in disagreement over something (the antonym, enig, is used when you agree).

It’s not an exact like-for-like with the English ‘disagree’, however, because the Danish word is and adjective and the English word is a verb.

You can say “I disagree” in English but not in Danish where you’d have to reword as jeg er uenig, “I am in disagreement”. The noun for “disagreement” in Danish is an uenighed.

Why do I need to know uenig? 

There’s a number of ways you can use uenig, meaning to be in disagreement, usually in sentences that sound a bit different in English.

Two people can be uenige, in a disagreement, but as the subject of a sentence the disagreement is an uenighed between two people.

There’s also an important distinction relating to prepositions. To be uenig med hende is to disagree with her, but to be uenig i noget is to disagree on something someone has said or claimed. Two or more people can also be uenige om (about) something.

Hopefully, the examples below will make this a bit clearer.

How do I use it?

Jeg er uenig med dig.

I disagree with you.

Han sagde, at bananer smager bedre end æbler. Det er jeg uenig i. 

He said bananas taste better than apples. I disagree with that.

De to politiske partier gik fra mødet uden at have opnået en større enighed i forhold til spørgsmålet.

The two political parties left the meeting without achieving any greater agreement over the issue.

