Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

The need for foreign workers, an encouraging Covid snapshot, and incorrigible football fans are among the top news stories in Denmark on Friday.

Published: 5 August 2022 08:02 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday
A "stampede" of Brøndby football fans sent two stadium stewards to the emergency room on August 4th, 2022. Photo: Philip Davali/Ritzau Scanpix

Labour crisis: ‘we will need many more foreigners’ 

Unmet demand for labour in both private businesses and the public sector has reached a crisis point, according to an appeal to the government to reach a broader labour agreement. 

The municipalities will need 44,000 additional employees by 2030, the National Association of Municipalities says. Meanwhile, Danish businesses could hire 38,000 new workers immediately, according to the Confederation of Danish Industry (Dansk Industri), which represents the interests of about 19,000 Danish companies. 

Lars Sandahl Sørensen, managing director of DI, firmly believes the answer to the labour shortage lies outside Danish borders. 

“We will need many more foreigners,” Sørensen told Finans. “It is not about getting cheap labour, but about getting people at all. We are in a situation where we do not have employees to carry out the things on green change that we have already decided and that we would like on health and welfare.” 

READ MORE: How can you get a work permit in Denmark if you aren’t an EU national? 

Encouraging Covid snapshot

The latest report from the State’s Serum Institute, the Danish infectious disease agency, says declining viral loads in the wastewater system suggest there’s a lower burden of infection in the country. 

Confirmed cases were down 19 percent between the week of July 11th to the week of July 18th, but since the number of PCR tests administered also decreased 15 percent that’s to be taken with a grain of salt. 

In the same period, new Covid hospital admissions fell nearly a quarter, with a significant decline in the elderly population. 

Omicron sub-variant BA.5 is still responsible for the lion’s share of Covid cases in Denmark, accounting for 92 percent of positive results in the week of July 18th. 

READ MORE: Which Covid self-tests should you buy (and avoid) in Denmark? 

Football fans send two to emergency room 

The double penalty zone authorities established around Brøndby stadium wasn’t enough to prevent more trips to the hospital. 

According to a press release from the Western Copenhagen Police, a group of Brøndby fans “stampeded” one of the stadium entrances prior to the club’s UEFA Conference League qualification match against Swiss side Basel last night. Three stadium stewards were injured, two of whom went to the emergency room. 

It’s unclear whether anyone has been charged in connection with the incident, but police are seeking additional information from anyone who may have witnessed the stampede at 7:12pm. 

Dreary weather to end summer holidays 

This weekend, the last holiday hurrah before many children return to school on Monday, won’t feel much like summer, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute. 

“There will be little or no sun and a few showers” with temperatures between 17 and 22 degrees says DMI meteorologist Mette Wagner. 

It’s a dramatic shift from Thursday, when the 30 degree weather was swept away by a strong rainstorm that dampened an Ed Sheeran concert in Copenhagen. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Harsher penalties for football 'hooligans,' whether high schools should stop serving alcohol, and a Danish journalist deported from Russia are among the top news stories in Denmark on Thursday.

Published: 4 August 2022 08:21 CEST
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Stadium shenanigans will bring tougher penalties 

After a spate of violent clashes between rival fans at Brøndy football stadium that have seen spectators and police hospitalised, police are instituting a double penalty zone in an attempt to restore order. 

“Unfortunately, our experience is that some matches turn an area that is peaceful on a daily basis into a conflict zone, because certain fan groups actively seek confrontations, violence and unrest,” police inspector Mogens Lauridsen wrote in a Wednesday press release. 

If you’re convicted of a crime — namely violence, vandalism and serious disturbance of public order—in the stadium or surrounding streets between Thursday morning at 10 AM and Friday morning at 4 AM, your punishment could be doubled. 

READ MORE: From the archives: Aarhus football fans caught with fireworks in shoes

Authorities want to stop boozy parties at school 

The Danish Health Authority is asking the principals of high schools and vocational schools to ban all alcohol at school between the start of the year and autumn holidays and alcohol over 5 percent year-round. 

(Remember, there’s no real legal drinking age in Denmark. You can buy alcohol under 16.5 percent in shops starting at the age of 16, while you have to wait until 18 to buy stronger spirits. At bars, drinks above 2.8 percent can only be served to 18-year-olds and up.)

It’s part of an attempt to shift alcohol culture in Denmark for young people, but some see a potential ban as both dangerous and unrealistic. 

Madeleine Steenberg Williams of the Danish High School Students’ Association says that preventing schools from serving alcohol at parties will do little more than push students to drink elsewhere with less adult supervision. 

READ MORE: Denmark advises no alcohol consumptions for under-18s 

Danish journalist deported from Russia 

Matilde Kimer, a correspondent for broadcaster DR, will not be welcome in Russia until 2032.

Kimer was informed she would no longer be allowed in Russia, where she has served as a correspondent for 13 years, due to “security and defense reasons” after she arrived in a Moscow airport Monday morning. 

Kimer is in good company — 41 journalists and media workers from United Kingdom outlets, including the BBC, The Guardian, Daily Telegraph and Sky News have been expelled from Russia this summer. 

Foreign minister Jeppe Kofod plans to ask the Danish embassy in Russia to address Kimer’s deportation with Russian authorities, he tells DR. Until and unless the decision is reversed, Kimer will be spending more time in the Ukraine, DR says. 

SHOW COMMENTS