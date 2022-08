Stadium shenanigans will bring tougher penalties

After a spate of violent clashes between rival fans at Brøndy football stadium that have seen spectators and police hospitalised, police are instituting a double penalty zone in an attempt to restore order.

“Unfortunately, our experience is that some matches turn an area that is peaceful on a daily basis into a conflict zone, because certain fan groups actively seek confrontations, violence and unrest,” police inspector Mogens Lauridsen wrote in a Wednesday press release.

If you’re convicted of a crime — namely violence, vandalism and serious disturbance of public order—in the stadium or surrounding streets between Thursday morning at 10 AM and Friday morning at 4 AM, your punishment could be doubled.

Authorities want to stop boozy parties at school

The Danish Health Authority is asking the principals of high schools and vocational schools to ban all alcohol at school between the start of the year and autumn holidays and alcohol over 5 percent year-round.

(Remember, there’s no real legal drinking age in Denmark. You can buy alcohol under 16.5 percent in shops starting at the age of 16, while you have to wait until 18 to buy stronger spirits. At bars, drinks above 2.8 percent can only be served to 18-year-olds and up.)

It’s part of an attempt to shift alcohol culture in Denmark for young people, but some see a potential ban as both dangerous and unrealistic.

Madeleine Steenberg Williams of the Danish High School Students’ Association says that preventing schools from serving alcohol at parties will do little more than push students to drink elsewhere with less adult supervision.

Danish journalist deported from Russia

Matilde Kimer, a correspondent for broadcaster DR, will not be welcome in Russia until 2032.

Kimer was informed she would no longer be allowed in Russia, where she has served as a correspondent for 13 years, due to “security and defense reasons” after she arrived in a Moscow airport Monday morning.

Kimer is in good company — 41 journalists and media workers from United Kingdom outlets, including the BBC, The Guardian, Daily Telegraph and Sky News have been expelled from Russia this summer.

Foreign minister Jeppe Kofod plans to ask the Danish embassy in Russia to address Kimer’s deportation with Russian authorities, he tells DR. Until and unless the decision is reversed, Kimer will be spending more time in the Ukraine, DR says.