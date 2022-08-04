Read news from:
Airline Norwegian says passenger numbers up this summer

Low-cost airline Norwegian says it is operating flights close to full capacity in a marked improvement on performance in recent years.

Published: 4 August 2022 17:48 CEST
A Norwegian aircraft on the tarmac at Aalborg Airport. Photo: Henning Bagger/Ritzau Scanpix

Traffic figures for the company for July show that seat occupancy on flights was 95 percent, the highest level for several years.

A total of 2.2 million passengers used the company last month, three times as many as in the Covid-affected month of July 2021.

“It has been a good summer for Norwegian,” CEO Geir Karlsen said in a statement on Thursday.

“We had the highest occupancy level for many years in July and operated almost all flights despite many and major challenges for aviation in Europe,” he said.

July 2019 saw a higher number of passengers fly with Norwegian, however. The total that month was 3.7 million.

The airline has struggled in recent years including before the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in it cutting long haul services and filing for bankruptcy protection in 2020.

Danish freight Maersk doubles profits with freight prices up

Danish shipping giant Maersk said Wednesday its profits doubled in the second quarter as freight prices have soared due to persistent bottlenecks on trade routes.

Published: 3 August 2022 12:03 CEST
Danish freight Maersk doubles profits with freight prices up

Demand for shipping plunged at the start of the Covid pandemic, but it has rebounded strongly since the second half of 2020, causing massive disruptions in supply chains.

Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping line along with Italy’s MSC, has posted robust profits since the second half of 2020.

Its net profit for the second quarter reached $8.6 billion, compared to $3.7 billion for the same period in 2021, up from record profits in the first quarter.

“We delivered an exceptionally strong result for the second quarter and consequently recorded the 15th quarter in a row with year-on-year earnings improvements,” Soren Skou, CEO of Maersk said in a statement.

The company’s revenue rose to $21.7 billion in the second quarter, up from $14.2 billion a year earlier.

The rise was “mainly driven by significantly higher freight rates” even as this was “slightly offset by a decrease in volumes and by higher costs related to bunker, handling and network”, Maersk said in its earnings statement.

“Landside congestion continues to be an issue around the world, with additional pressure from the Chinese lockdown,” it added, referring to China’s recent measures to contain Covid outbreaks.

On Tuesday, Maersk announced an updated guidance to its full year results, as a result of “the continuation of the exceptional market situation” within shipping.

Given the current market situation and despite withdrawing from Russia, the group said it expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of around $37 billion, up from its April forecast of $30 billion.

