Airline Norwegian says passenger numbers up this summer

Traffic figures for the company for July show that seat occupancy on flights was 95 percent, the highest level for several years.

A total of 2.2 million passengers used the company last month, three times as many as in the Covid-affected month of July 2021.

“It has been a good summer for Norwegian,” CEO Geir Karlsen said in a statement on Thursday.

“We had the highest occupancy level for many years in July and operated almost all flights despite many and major challenges for aviation in Europe,” he said.

July 2019 saw a higher number of passengers fly with Norwegian, however. The total that month was 3.7 million.

The airline has struggled in recent years including before the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in it cutting long haul services and filing for bankruptcy protection in 2020.