TODAY IN DENMARK

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

National conscription, protection against a new Omicron sub-variant, and a sharp increase in the number of homes for sale are among the top news stories in Denmark on Wednesday.

Published: 3 August 2022 08:12 CEST
Conscripts to the Danish Armed Forces can elect to serve with the cyber unit, which combats cyber attacks, hackers, and digital influence campaigns. Photo: Claus Fisker/Ritzau Scanpix

Thousands of young men could be exempt from national service 

A new government proposal could let 30,000 young men off the hook for conscription in Denmark. 

The government has struggled to hold Defense Day — when young men are assessed for suitability and then draw numbers to see if they’ll be required to serve — during the pandemic due to lockdowns and other restrictions, broadcaster DR reports

Rather than work through the enormous backlog, a proposed bill would allow the government to cancel conscription under certain circumstances — including retroactively for the pandemic years. 

All ‘physically fit’ and ‘partially physically fit’ young men over the age of 18 are required to draw a number. Very high numbers are called ‘free numbers’ and will not be called to serve in peace time, while lower numbers are ‘maybe numbers’ that could, in theory, be conscripted. However, according to the government website on conscription, 99 percent of the spots are filled by volunteers, “which means that nobody is forced to do military service.” 

READ MORE: Number of Danes unsuitable for military service a concern: soldiers’ union

Studies: previous Omicron infection protects against new variant 

Three recent studies, including one conducted by the State’s Serum Institute (the Danish infectious disease agency), suggest reinfection from Omicron variant BA.5 is less frequent than previously feared. 

The Danish study, which has yet to be peer reviewed but has been published as a preprint by respected medical journal the Lancet, indicates that a full course of vaccination coupled with infection from a previous Omicron variant provides strong protection against BA.5.  

However, researchers remain uncertain how long this protection lasts. 

READ MORE: Omicron subvariant now dominant in Denmark 

Dramatically more houses, apartments for sale in Denmark 

The once-sparse housing market is getting a little crowded, according to new figures from real estate company Boligsiden.

Compared to last year, there are 13.8 percent more houses and 30.9 percent more owner-occupied apartments for sale nationwide. (There are 11.9 percent fewer summer houses on the market — Danes have their priorities.) 

READ MORE: Red-hot Danish housing market cools 

