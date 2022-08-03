Read news from:
Danish freight Maersk doubles profits with freight prices up

Danish shipping giant Maersk said Wednesday its profits doubled in the second quarter as freight prices have soared due to persistent bottlenecks on trade routes.

Published: 3 August 2022 12:03 CEST
Signage at the Maersk offices in Copenhagen on July 30th. The shipping giant has again reported huge profits. Photo: Andrew Kelly/Reuters/Ritzau Scanpix

Demand for shipping plunged at the start of the Covid pandemic, but it has rebounded strongly since the second half of 2020, causing massive disruptions in supply chains.

Maersk, the world’s largest container shipping line along with Italy’s MSC, has posted robust profits since the second half of 2020.

Its net profit for the second quarter reached $8.6 billion, compared to $3.7 billion for the same period in 2021, up from record profits in the first quarter.

“We delivered an exceptionally strong result for the second quarter and consequently recorded the 15th quarter in a row with year-on-year earnings improvements,” Soren Skou, CEO of Maersk said in a statement.

The company’s revenue rose to $21.7 billion in the second quarter, up from $14.2 billion a year earlier.

The rise was “mainly driven by significantly higher freight rates” even as this was “slightly offset by a decrease in volumes and by higher costs related to bunker, handling and network”, Maersk said in its earnings statement.

“Landside congestion continues to be an issue around the world, with additional pressure from the Chinese lockdown,” it added, referring to China’s recent measures to contain Covid outbreaks.

On Tuesday, Maersk announced an updated guidance to its full year results, as a result of “the continuation of the exceptional market situation” within shipping.

Given the current market situation and despite withdrawing from Russia, the group said it expected earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of around $37 billion, up from its April forecast of $30 billion.

US climate package puts wind in sales of Danish turbine maker

Vestas, the Danish wind turbine maker with production internationally and in Denmark, has seen its market value increase by around 26 billion Danish kroner (3.5 billion euros).

Published: 29 July 2022 15:17 CEST
The value of the company’s shares increased by 15.9 percent on Thursday, giving 26 billion kroner in additional value.

The market value of Vestas has increased by 25.8 billion kroner to 188.4 billion kroner according to media Marketwire.

Vestas has about 29,000 people on its payroll globally, with around 5,900 of those based in Denmark.

The value of Vestas’ shares shot up after a 369-billion-dollar climate package moved through the United States Congress.

Vestas’ stock price leapt after Democrats in the US agreed to the package Wednesday. 

Orders from the United States have accounted for more than a third of Vestas’ business in some years.

The US climate deal could become incredibly important for the Danish company, according to Jacob Pedersen, senior stock market analyst with Sydbank.

“There has been a market in the United States which, in its best years, has comprised more than a third of Vestas’ total business,” Pedersen told news wire Ritzau.

“That’s a market that is currently running on fumes a little. Not because green financing schemes aren’t there, but because of uncertainty over whether a better arrangement is on the way,” he said.

Should the US plan become reality, the American wind turbine market will get a significant boost in coming years. That could prove highly valuable for the Danish manufacturer, he said.

The plan has not yet been passed in the US, so the 16 percent increase in share price might not be an accurate reflection of how the situation will play out.

“It’s clear that you can look at 15 percent as an over-reaction to a plan that hasn’t been adopted yet,” he said.

“But the reality is that a strong American market is worth a lot more for Vestas than 16 percent more in share prices, because the market could go on to comprise between 30 and 40 percent of their activities,” he said.

