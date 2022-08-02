For members
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday
New rules for parental leave, guards in train stations, and blood tests for PFAS exposure are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.
Published: 2 August 2022 08:01 CEST
A change to parental leave rules may help relieve burdens on new moms. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix
TODAY IN DENMARK
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday
Erratic weather, a stray narwhal, and a surge in electric car sales are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.
Published: 1 August 2022 08:21 CEST
