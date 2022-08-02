Read news from:
Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

New rules for parental leave, guards in train stations, and blood tests for PFAS exposure are among the top news stories in Denmark on Tuesday.

Published: 2 August 2022 08:01 CEST
A change to parental leave rules may help relieve burdens on new moms. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

New rules for parental leave start Tuesday 

The parental leave rules for employed people in Denmark make an egalitarian change this week. 

For babies born starting August 2nd, one parent can’t take all 48 weeks of the parental leave after the birth. 

Moving forward, 11 weeks will be earmarked for both the mother and father’s exclusive use. If mom or dad chooses not to take parental leave, those 11 weeks can’t be transferred to their partner and will be forfeit. 

Mothers will still be entitled to four weeks’ leave before the birth, which does not count toward the 48-week total. 

This change won’t affect parental leave for the self-employed, unemployed, or students, who will be able to transfer up to 22 weeks to their partner. 

READ MORE:  Parental leave in Denmark: What are the new rules and when do they take effect?

DSB increases security presence 

S-train commuters may have noticed new guards on patrol Monday. DSB, the Danish state-owned railway company, has added guards at 29 stations in Copenhagen — primarily on lines Copenhagen H to Køge and Copenhagen H to Høje Taastrup, newswire Ritzau reports. 

It’s part of a 24 million-kroner-per-year package to improve security by DSB, which also includes the deployment of 700 new cameras at 46 stations. 

DSB has also announced plans to increase staffing in its video surveillance department — to two employees. 

Parties propose blood screenings for the pregnant, breastfeeding 

Representatives from the Conservatives, the Liberal party, and the Socialist People’s Party plan to offer blood screenings for people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or plan to become pregnant and live in areas contaminated with PFAS. 

PFAS, also known as PFOS or ‘forever chemicals,’ persist in water and soil and can accumulate in the body over time with harmful effects to human health. 

“In the areas where the drinking water has had extremely high values, and at the same time you have eaten vegetables and meat which also have high values, you are extraordinarily exposed,” says Per Larsen, health spokesman for the Conservatives.

READ MORE: Danish health authority to reconsider PFAS advice for pregnancy and breastfeeding

Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Erratic weather, a stray narwhal, and a surge in electric car sales are among the top news stories in Denmark on Monday.

Published: 1 August 2022 08:21 CEST
‘Unsettled’ weather ahead 

It won’t be storybook weather for the last week of summer school holidays, according to the Danish Meteorological Institute. 

Monday morning’s fog and drizzle should give way to at least a little sunshine and a high of 23 degrees. 

There’s another chance of sun on Tuesday morning before the clouds return, and with them the possibility of showers. 

“On Wednesday and Thursday there is an opportunity for a breath of heat,” says DMI meteorologist Mette Wagner. Both days start with rain but temperatures could rise to 28 and 30 degrees, respectively. 

It’ll cool down again by Friday, with a high of 21. 

Should people affected by contamination in Denmark postpone pregnancy? 

In May, a report by the Danish Regions found that up to 14,607 places in Denmark are contaminated by PFAS, ‘forever chemicals’ that persist in water and soil and can cause harm to human health. 

The Danish Health Authority is now reconsidering its assessment that neither pregnancy nor breastfeeding should be postponed after exposure to PFAS, even for those exposed to the highest levels. 

PFAs are “suspected of causing liver damage, kidney damage, elevated cholesterol levels, reduced fertility, hormonal disturbances, weaker immune systems, negatively affecting fetal development and being carcinogenic,” broadcaster DR reports.

Electric vehicle sales in Denmark supercharged 

Overall car sales in Denmark are in a significant slump, down 24 percent in the first seven months of 2022 compared to 2021. But despite supply chain problems, electric vehicle sales are very much in the green. 

In July alone, 1,935 new electric cars hit the roads in Denmark, up 44.3 percent from July of 2021. They account for 20 percent of all cars sold that month. “There is therefore every reason to expect that the progress of the rechargeable car types will continue,” Jeppe Juul Borre, chief economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank, told news wire Ritzau. 

READ MORE: Six things to know about buying a used car in Denmark 

Narwhal washes ashore 

A narwhal was stranded on Danish shores in northeast Jutland over the weekend, and despite the best efforts of a local hobby fisherman and the Danish Nature agency, did not survive. 

It’s unusual to find a narwhal outside of very deep waters, so sightings in Denmark are rare. This latest find follows another narwhal stranding in January. 

The 4.5 meter cetacean will be necropsied (that’s an autopsy for an animal) to attempt to determine the cause of its stranding and eventual death. 

