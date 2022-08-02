Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

New rules for parental leave start Tuesday

The parental leave rules for employed people in Denmark make an egalitarian change this week.

For babies born starting August 2nd, one parent can’t take all 48 weeks of the parental leave after the birth.

Moving forward, 11 weeks will be earmarked for both the mother and father’s exclusive use. If mom or dad chooses not to take parental leave, those 11 weeks can’t be transferred to their partner and will be forfeit.

Mothers will still be entitled to four weeks’ leave before the birth, which does not count toward the 48-week total.

This change won’t affect parental leave for the self-employed, unemployed, or students, who will be able to transfer up to 22 weeks to their partner.

DSB increases security presence

S-train commuters may have noticed new guards on patrol Monday. DSB, the Danish state-owned railway company, has added guards at 29 stations in Copenhagen — primarily on lines Copenhagen H to Køge and Copenhagen H to Høje Taastrup, newswire Ritzau reports.

It’s part of a 24 million-kroner-per-year package to improve security by DSB, which also includes the deployment of 700 new cameras at 46 stations.

DSB has also announced plans to increase staffing in its video surveillance department — to two employees.

Parties propose blood screenings for the pregnant, breastfeeding

Representatives from the Conservatives, the Liberal party, and the Socialist People’s Party plan to offer blood screenings for people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or plan to become pregnant and live in areas contaminated with PFAS.

PFAS, also known as PFOS or ‘forever chemicals,’ persist in water and soil and can accumulate in the body over time with harmful effects to human health.

“In the areas where the drinking water has had extremely high values, and at the same time you have eaten vegetables and meat which also have high values, you are extraordinarily exposed,” says Per Larsen, health spokesman for the Conservatives.

