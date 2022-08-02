Read news from:
Denmark increases security presence at rail stations

Commuters in Denmark have seen an increased security presence this week after new guards went on patrol at S-train stations from Monday.

Published: 2 August 2022 13:46 CEST
Security guards are to patrol some S-train stations in and around Copenhagen. Photo: Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix

DSB, the Danish state-owned railway company, has added guards at 29 stations in Copenhagen — primarily on lines Copenhagen H to Køge and Copenhagen H to Høje Taastrup. 

The move is part of a 24 million-kroner-per-year package to improve security by DSB, which also includes the deployment of 700 new cameras at 46 stations. 

The DSB package is part of a plan passed in parliament in November last year which involves 12 different initiatives aimed at increasing security in public spaces.

DSB has also announced plans to increase staffing in its video surveillance department with two full-time employees. 

“We know from customer measurements that safety at stations means very much to our customers,” Lars Gøtke, vice director with DSB property subsidiary DSB Ejendomme, told news wire Ritzau.

An additional 13 stations have the option of receiving security guard patrols when the need arises, for example at night.

“We have been able to see which stations are the most vulnerable. These are where the guards will make their rounds on various routes,” Gøtke said.

DSB does not have data relating to antisocial behaviour at its stations, however, according to news wire Ritzau.

The rail company is to make ongoing evaluations of the effectiveness of the programme.

“The guard scheme is something we intend to continue with going forward. If there proves to be a need to scale up or down on the number of guards and stations, then we will look at how things develop,” Gøtke said.

Billund Airport defies strikes and cancellations to set passenger record

Billund, Denmark’s largest airport outside of Copenhagen, set a record for passengers in July despite disruption caused by strikes and delays.

Published: 1 August 2022 16:36 CEST
More than half a million passengers travelled through Billund during July, the first time the total has been passed, the airport said in a press statement.

A total of 515,060 passengers passed through Billund last month, giving growth of 21 percent compared to 2019, the last year not to be affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The record for Billund comes in spite of severe disruptions caused by issues including airport delays across Europe and the pilots’ strike at Scandinavian airline SAS, which was resolved in July.

“The airport is very busy and not all airports are equipped for this after the difficult corona period,” Billund Airport CEO Jan Hessellund said in the statement.

“But despite being busy and having cancelled flights and a few strike-affected charter flights with SAS, we have hit a new all-time high,” he said.

Some airports have set capacity restrictions on the number of daily flights this summer as a result of staff shortages following the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw many airports and airlines release staff. This was not the case at Billund.

The Central Jutland airport said it had begun a recruitment process as far back as November last year in anticipation of higher demand as the sector begins to recover from the Covid-19-enforced downturn.

Further recruitment in January helped the airport to equip itself for current high demand. Other airports including Copenhagen have cited the time required to train new staff as being a factor in personnel shortages.

